Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton delighted to reach Highland League Cup final after shoot-out success against Buckie

By Callum Law
March 5, 2023, 5:00 pm
Banks o' Dee goalkeeper Andy Shearer saves a penalty from Buckie Thistle's Sam Pugh
Banks o' Dee goalkeeper Andy Shearer saves a penalty from Buckie Thistle's Sam Pugh

Co-manager Josh Winton is thrilled to have guided Banks o’ Dee to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final in their first season in the tournament.

The Aberdeen outfit set up a final against Inverurie Locos at Fraserburgh’s Bellslea on Saturday April 8 by defeating 10-man Buckie Thistle 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Victoria Park.

Winton and joint-boss Paul Lawson only took charge in January but now have the opportunity to lead Dee to League Cup glory at their first attempt.

Winton said: “It’s been on the radar for a while. It’s been a long wait since the Forres game (quarter-final on December 3) and we’ve been trying to concentrate on the league.

“We can look forward to the final now, it’ll be a good game against Locos.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton

“It’s been great, Paul and I are really enjoying it and now we’ve got a cup final to look forward to.”

Dee goalkeeper Andy Shearer made two saves in the shoot-out, and Winton added: “Andy has made good saves at good times for us and he’s done well again in the shoot-out so fair play to him.

“Jack (Henderson) missed and his penalty record is unbelievable for us – it just shows how hard it is.

“But thankfully the rest managed to pop their penalties away.”

Action aplenty

Josh Peters had a good chance on 10 minutes for Buckie, but miscued his shot from Scott Adams’ right-wing delivery.

Midway through the first half, Jags full-back Joe McCabe was shown a red card by referee Gordon Seago for a studs up challenge on Chris Antoniazzi.

Their numerical disadvantage didn’t deter Buckie and Peters had another gilt-edged opportunity on 28 minutes.

Marcus Goodall crossed from the right, but Peters scuffed his effort from 12 yards and Darryn Kelly blocked.

Five minutes shy of half-time the hosts did make the breakthrough with Andrew MacAskill’s inswinging corner from the left deceiving the Dee defence to creep in at the near post.

Just before the break, Hamish MacLeod tested Jags goalkeeper Balint Demus with a strike from the left side of the area.

Buckie’s Andrew MacAskill, left, is congratulated by team-mate Sam Pugh after scoring against Banks o’ Dee

Dee levelled on 53 minutes with Michael Philipson jinking along the edge of the area before sliding a pass through for Antoniazzi and his shot from the left side of the box bobbled beyond Demus.

The tie was delicately balanced and both sides had chances to win it.

For Buckie, Jack Murray headed wide and Peters had a shot held. For Banks o’ Dee, Cohen Ramsay blocked a Lachie MacLeod effort, with the same player also thwarted by Demus.

There was a delay at the end of the 90 minutes with the officials believing extra-time had to be played, but – after the rules had been clarified – it went straight to the shoot-out.

Buckie’s Sam Pugh was denied by Shearer, MacAskill hit the crossbar and Shearer helped Kyle MacLeod’s attempt onto the bar.

That meant despite Dee’s Jack Henderson also hitting the crossbar conversions from Neil Gauld, Mark Gilmour and Rob Armstrong won it for Dee.

Chances spurned

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “We should win the game, in the first half there was a bit of a gulf between the two teams.

“We’ve had three or four good chances and two of them we’ve got to take. Josh Peters is a top striker and he knows that, but he’s had an off day in front of goal.

“I thought we played brilliantly in the first half and we should’ve been three up.

“We’ve played about 70 minutes with 10 men and it’s difficult, but I don’t think they had many chances.

“Defensively with 10 men we were outstanding, if I’m being honest I think we were the team playing football.

Buckie goalkeeper Balint Demus is beaten by a Banks o’ Dee penalty

“Overall it was a very good performance and it was a draw in 90 minutes against a side that’s trying to become one of the top sides in the Highland League.

“It’s not a terrible performance or result and I’m not really bothered about penalties, it’s a lottery.”

On McCabe’s red card, Stewart added: “The referee made a quick decision, he could have taken a bit of time.

“He ran over, all their players ran over, their bench jumped up, which I’m not a big fan of. We’ll see it back and probably appeal.”

