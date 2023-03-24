SFA rescind red card shown to Banks o’ Dee’s Kane Winton – ruling officials had no evidence he aimed bite at rival

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee have won their appeal against captain Kane Winton’s sending off at Formartine United on Wednesday – after a panel found there was no evidence to back the officials’ ruling the player aimed a bite at an opposing player.

The Dee midfielder was dismissed with around 15 minutes left of the Breedon Highland League encounter at North Lodge Park – which the visitors lost 2-0 – following a tangle with United’s Matthew McLean near the United byeline.

In a bizarre incident, it is understood it was the near-side linesman who told referee Filippo Mazzoni he had seen Winton bite or try to bite McLean, with the whistler then producing a straight red card.

Speaking to The Press and Journal minutes after the bizarre moment, Dee co-manager Josh Winton labelled the officials’ ruling “ridiculous”.

The Aberdeen side then confirmed the appeal Josh Winton had said they would lodge on Thursday, as well as an investigation into the matter by their director of football Paul Bain.

On Friday, Dee announced an SFA appeals panel had upheld their appeal, with a statement from the club saying: “Banks o’ Dee FC can tonight confirm that Kane Winton’s red card against Formartine United at North Lodge Park has been rescinded with immediate effect by the Scottish Football Association.

“Following an SFA judicial panel, the A3 violent conduct claim has been dropped in its entirety.

“Kane will be available to play against Brora Rangers at Spain Park this weekend.”

The successful appeal means Winton will now be free to take on Brora Rangers at Spain Park on Saturday.

The visiting Cattachs, meanwhile, will be without Andy Macleod for the game, as well as three long-term absentees – Joe Malin, Josh Meekings and James Wallace.

However, midfield lynchpin Dale Gillespie should be fit for the game, having returned to training.