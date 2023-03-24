SFA rescind red card shown to Banks o’ Dee’s Kane Winton – ruling officials had no evidence he aimed bite at rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

SFA rescind red card shown to Banks o’ Dee’s Kane Winton – ruling officials had no evidence he aimed bite at rival

The Dee midfielder was dismissed during a Highland League encounter with Formartine United at North Lodge Park

By Ryan Cryle
Kane Winton is free to face Brora Rangers this weekend. Image: Jasperimage
Kane Winton is free to face Brora Rangers this weekend. Image: Jasperimage

Banks o’ Dee have won their appeal against captain Kane Winton’s sending off at Formartine United on Wednesday – after a panel found there was no evidence to back the officials’ ruling the player aimed a bite at an opposing player.

The Dee midfielder was dismissed with around 15 minutes left of the Breedon Highland League encounter at North Lodge Park – which the visitors lost 2-0 – following a tangle with United’s Matthew McLean near the United byeline.

In a bizarre incident, it is understood it was the near-side linesman who told referee Filippo Mazzoni he had seen Winton bite or try to bite McLean, with the whistler then producing a straight red card.

Speaking to The Press and Journal minutes after the bizarre moment, Dee co-manager Josh Winton labelled the officials’ ruling “ridiculous”.

The Aberdeen side then confirmed the appeal Josh Winton had said they would lodge on Thursday, as well as an investigation into the matter by their director of football Paul Bain.

On Friday, Dee announced an SFA appeals panel had upheld their appeal, with a statement from the club saying: “Banks o’ Dee FC can tonight confirm that Kane Winton’s red card against Formartine United at North Lodge Park has been rescinded with immediate effect by the Scottish Football Association.

“Following an SFA judicial panel, the A3 violent conduct claim has been dropped in its entirety.

“Kane will be available to play against Brora Rangers at Spain Park this weekend.”

The successful appeal means Winton will now be free to take on Brora Rangers at Spain Park on Saturday.

The visiting Cattachs, meanwhile, will be without Andy Macleod for the game, as well as three long-term absentees – Joe Malin, Josh Meekings and James Wallace.

However, midfield lynchpin Dale Gillespie should be fit for the game, having returned to training.

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

