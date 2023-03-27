Grady McGrath hails perfect day as he bags five in Brechin rout of Wick Academy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City striker Grady McGrath hailed his perfect day as he bagged five in the 10-0 thumping of Wick Academy.

McGrath has surpassed the 20-goal mark this season and is an integral figure in Brechin’s push for the title.

He could have had a sixth – Wick goalkeeper Billy Miller kept out his spot-kick – but he refused to let that dampen what was a thoroughly impressive afternoon.

“It pretty much was the perfect day,” he said. “We started well and created a lot of chances.

“I’ve been getting in the right areas and sometimes the ball’s not been coming but we got all the breaks on Saturday. Thankfully I put them away.

“I scored a couple of fives for East Craigie last season but that’s the first time I’ve done it at this level.

“For strikers it’s hard when you’re not scoring but playing well. Getting one on Wednesday, I thought ‘that’s me back now’ and I managed to carry it on.

“I was hoping for the sixth but everyone misses penalties, so I’m not too bothered about that.”

McGrath’s five goals were added to by braces from Kieran Inglis and Marc Scott, with substitute Ewan Loudon also finding the net.

Brechin have shown their relentless nature of late and continue to push Buckie Thistle all the way at the summit of the Breedon Highland League.

“The gaffer is big on that, going to the final whistle, and we did that and got the rewards,” added McGrath.

“It’s a tough league, you can’t really drop many points, but we’re enjoying ourselves just now.

“It’s a big squad and a good squad – all the boys off the bench are making an impact and that’s what you need.”