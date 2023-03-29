Strathspey’s Robert MacCormack pleased with progression ahead of facing Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack believes they’re making progress on and off the pitch ahead of facing Huntly.

In recent times the Grantown Jags have recruited Michael Mackenzie, Michael Grimes and Jake Lockett, secured Jack Davison on a new contract for next season and brought in Michael Rae as assistant manager.

Meanwhile, last Wednesday Strathspey picked up their second win of the season, their first under MacCormack, beating Wick Academy.

MacCormack said: “Last week was a brilliant week for us. I’ve got a few more players that I’m hoping will commit for next season, which is important.

“We’re working on building a squad for next season to allow us to kick on.

“There’s still a lot to play for. We’ll have to be at our best to get a result against Huntly, but we’ve got a wee bit of belief now.

“What we’re doing is working and if we stick to what we’re good at, we can get a positive result.”

Huntly’s last five Breedon Highland League fixtures are all away from home.

But boss Allan Hale is hopeful that won’t be an impediment to beating their points total from last season.

The Black and Golds are two points shy of their tally of 37 from last term.

Hale said: “It’s unfortunate to end up with our last five games all away from home, but it’s one of those things.

“Every game will give us a different challenge.

“If we can get past last season’s total, it will be an improvement.

“The target at the start of the season was beat our total from the previous campaign.

“With the start we had this season, some people maybe didn’t expect us to do it.

“But we’ve had consistent spells and hopefully we can have a strong end to the season and pick up a few more wins.”