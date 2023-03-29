Strathspey’s Robert MacCormack pleased with progression ahead of facing Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strathspey’s Robert MacCormack pleased with progression ahead of facing Huntly

The Grantown Jags have recruited Michael Mackenzie, Michael Grimes and Jack Lockett, secured Jack Davison on a new contract for next season and brought in Michael Rae as assistant manager.

By Callum Law
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is buoyed by recent developments ahead of their game against Huntly. Picture by Jason Hedges
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is buoyed by recent developments ahead of their game against Huntly. Picture by Jason Hedges

Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack believes they’re making progress on and off the pitch ahead of facing Huntly.

In recent times the Grantown Jags have recruited Michael Mackenzie, Michael Grimes and Jake Lockett, secured Jack Davison on a new contract for next season and brought in Michael Rae as assistant manager.

Meanwhile, last Wednesday Strathspey picked up their second win of the season, their first under MacCormack, beating Wick Academy.

MacCormack said: “Last week was a brilliant week for us. I’ve got a few more players that I’m hoping will commit for next season, which is important.

“We’re working on building a squad for next season to allow us to kick on.

“There’s still a lot to play for. We’ll have to be at our best to get a result against Huntly, but we’ve got a wee bit of belief now.

“What we’re doing is working and if we stick to what we’re good at, we can get a positive result.”

Huntly’s last five Breedon Highland League fixtures are all away from home.

But boss Allan Hale is hopeful that won’t be an impediment to beating their points total from last season.

Huntly manager Allan Hale.

The Black and Golds are two points shy of their tally of 37 from last term.

Hale said: “It’s unfortunate to end up with our last five games all away from home, but it’s one of those things.

“Every game will give us a different challenge.

“If we can get past last season’s total, it will be an improvement.

“The target at the start of the season was beat our total from the previous campaign.

“With the start we had this season, some people maybe didn’t expect us to do it.

“But we’ve had consistent spells and hopefully we can have a strong end to the season and pick up a few more wins.”

