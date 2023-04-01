Graeme Stewart reckons Buckie Thistle have character for tense Highland League run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Graeme Stewart reckons Buckie Thistle have character for tense Highland League run-in

The first of the Jags’ four remaining games is against Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park this afternoon.

By Callum Law
Buckie manager Graeme Stewart has been preparing his side to face Forres Mechanics.
Buckie manager Graeme Stewart has been preparing his side to face Forres Mechanics.

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart believes character will be key as his side chase Breedon Highland League title glory.

The first of the Jags’ four remaining games is against Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park this afternoon.

If Buckie win all of their remaining fixtures – which are against the Can-Cans, Strathspey Thistle, Formartine United and fellow championship challengers Brechin City – they will be champions.

Stewart said: “It’s in our hands and now it comes down to fitness, how much you want it and all those cliches.

“You can forget quality to an extent – it’s do you want to run through a brick wall? Do you want to do the hard yards?

“It comes down to attitude and professionalism. I’ve been in league winning teams and that’s what it comes down to.

“At this point of the season you also need character and I know we’ve got that in abundance.

“If we don’t win the league, it won’t be down to lack of character or lack of effort.

“This the crucial point and we don’t want to be having any regrets.”

Forres captain Martin Groat, right

Forres ended a 10-game winless run with victory against Keith last weekend and captain Martin Groat believes that success was a timely boost ahead of facing Buckie.

The 28-year-old added: “We’ve got a good changing room and everyone is learning as a group.

“We knew if we stuck together and worked hard we’d come out of the bad spell.

“The boys have been working hard in training.

“It can be difficult to put it in when the results aren’t going your way, but credit to all the boys, they’ve been knocking their pans in and it paid off last week.

“We’ve got to try to reach those levels every week.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview with match build-up, predictions and your chance to win a HLW mug!

