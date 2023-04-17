Inverurie Locos a step closer to securing sixth place, while early goals from Nairn ensure win at Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie Locos a step closer to securing sixth place, while early goals from Nairn ensure win at Turriff

Former Maroon Jonny Smith enjoyed his return to Kynoch Park as Conor Gethins struck again to make it 202 goals for the Wee County.

By Reporter
Sam Robertson gave Inverurie the lead at Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sam Robertson gave Inverurie the lead at Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Inverurie Locos are closing in on a sixth-place finish in the Highland League after coming out in top in a five-goal thriller at Keith.

Victory for Andy Low’s side ended Keith’s four-game unbeaten run, although the Maroons, playing their fifth match in 14 days, gave as good as they got.

Locos manager Low was happy to take the win, but was not impressed by the display.

He said: “We are delighted to get another three points, but I’m really disappointed with our overall performance.

“In the first half it took us a while to get used to the park, and then we played well for 10-15 minutes, before getting untidy.

“I wasn’t happy with the second half performance, Keith came on to us quite a bit, but we got a fortunate third goal that we didn’t have to work for.”

Damage done in the first half

The visitors opened the scoring in the 12th minute, when the Maroons lost possession and Sam Robertson capitalised to fire the ball into the roof of the net.

Locos doubled their lead before the interval after former Maroons striker Jonny Smith pounced scored from six yards.

Keith took the game to Locos after the break and pulled one back in the 49th minute, thanks to a looping Matty Tough header.

But the home side then shot themselves in the foot barely two minutes later when Kieran Yeats turned a Calum Dingwall shot into his own net.

Gavin Elphinstone pulled one back to set-up a grandstand finish, but Locos held on for the win.

‘We need to learn from our mistakes’

Keith manager Craig Ewen was disappointed and said: “It’s a hard one to take.

“I’m really disappointed to lose a narrow game, because I’m not sure that Locos deserved to win.

“Considering the schedule we’ve had recently, our fitness levels were quite good.

“It was three individual errors that’s cost us three goals.  It’s happened at different times this season and we need to learn from our mistakes.

“However, our performance was full of workrate and endeavour all over the par. We kept going to the final whistle.”

Turriff United punished by ruthless Nairn County

Conor Gethins. Image: Jasperimage

An early striker from the mercurial Conor Gethins set Nairn County on their way to a 3-1 win at Turriff United.

Wee County manager Steven Mackay paid tribute to the efforts of the veteran striker.

He said: “Conor scoring as early as he did gives a team a perfect start and, with eighth place still up for grab,  we didn’t want it to be a flat end to the season

“When a chance falls to him he will take it. He scored his 200th recently, now he’s on 202. He’s our top goalscorer, always involved and Scott Davidson worked tirelessly alongside him.”

Gethins headed County in front in the second minute before Fraser Dingwall headed home a corner eight minutes later to double the visitors’ lead.

Davidson made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after Owen Kinsella of Turriff had tripped Angus Dey before Fergus Alberts pulled a goal back just before the hour mark.

United boss Dean Donaldson could not hide his disappointment about the result.

He said: “Crosses were coming in too easy. Poor decision making. Holding on to the ball too long, going sideways and backwards. When we did go forwar,  the final pass wasn’t there.

“Probably the only positive was Andy Watt coming through the full game after being out for a year. We’ve not had a settled defence in the past couple of months and I had to change it again.

“There was not enough of a winning mentality from us. The Nairn players were fighting among each other to win and they were already three-up.”

