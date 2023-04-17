Late goal from Rothes ends Lossiemouth’s comeback hopes, while Deveronvale and Wick share spoils in Banff thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Late goal from Rothes ends Lossiemouth’s comeback hopes, while Deveronvale and Wick share spoils in Banff thriller

Speysiders substitute settles nerves to kill of Coasters' comeback

By Reporter
Greg Morrison, left, was on the scoresheet for Rothes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Greg Morrison, left, was on the scoresheet for Rothes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Super-sub Jake Thomson scored a late clincher as Rothes ended a four-match winless run with a 4-2 victory against Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

Speysiders boss Ross Jack was delighted with the three points.

He said: “I thought Lossie played better than us in the first 20 minutes and had a couple of opportunities.

“But Greg Morrison scores a fantastic header from maybe the only good bit of play we had in the first half.

“We were 3-0 up and cruising when they were awarded a penalty. From my point of view, it was outside the box and never a penalty in a month of Sundays.

“They got back in the game and they scored a second to give them a lift. But I still think we were in control and the fourth goal put it out of their reach.”

Two goals early in second half proved decisive

Rothes took the lead in the 26th minute with their first effort on target.

Greg Morrison got on the end of a deep cross from Aidan Wilson before pirouetting in the air and placing his header beyond the Lossie keeper Cammy Farquhar.

The visitors started the second half strongly and were 3-0 up before the hour mark thanks to a deflected Wilson shot and a Ben Johnstone header.

But Lossie were thrown a lifeline in the 62nd minute when they were awarded a penalty. Johnstone fouled Ryan Farquhar just inside the box and Niall Kennedy made an expert job of the spot kick.

Lossie further reduced the deficit in the 75th minute when the ball broke to Baylee Campbell in the box and he drilled a low shot into the corner of the net.

Lossie went all out for a leveller, but it was Rothes who sealed victory in the 85th minute when an Aidan Sopel lay-off was swept into the net by Thomson.

Lossie boss bemoans missed chances

Lossiemouth interim manager Ian Campbell. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Lossie interim manager Ian Campbell said: “I thought we were probably the better team, but if you don’t take your chances you don’t win games.

“We switched off for the first goal. But I don’t remember them having many more chances in the first half, while we had quite a few half chances.”

Second half fightback earns Deveronvale a point

Deveronvale fought back from a two-goal halftime deficit to share the points with Wick Academy in a six-goal thriller at Princess Royal Park.

The visitors started the better of the two teams and went ahead with a fine 14-yard strike from Jamie Flett, but Vale levelled 10 minutes later when Horace Ormsby skipped past a couple of challenges to fire the ball low beyond Graeme Williamson from the edge of the box.

A superb free-kick from Wick player manager Gary Manson restored Wick’s lead, and they increased their advantage two minutes from the break as Marc Macadie scored from close range.

Vale pulled one back within a minute of the restart through Dane Ballard, before Ormsby made it 3-3 from close range.

Vale boss left to rue late miss

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart

Vale missed a big opportunity to claim all three points as Max Stewart blasted over from eight yards with the game deep in injury time – and it was a chance Vale manager Craig Stewart was left to rue.

He said “I think it was a game of two halves as we didn’t cover ourselves in glory in the first half as we failed to keep possession of the ball for any length of time.

“But we got them in and said a few things to them at the break and got the boost of an early goal in the second half.

“When we got level, I thought we would go on and win the game and Max Stewart has to score at the end.

“But if somebody said to me at half time we will finish the game level, I would have taken it.

“But looking back, we should have won it.”

Fighting spirit pleases Wick boss

Wick manager Manson was pleased with the application his team showed as this game was their fourth in a row in Aberdeenshire and Moray, which has seen them travel more than 1,800 miles in the last 10 days.

He said “With 10 minutes left, I wasn’t sure if we should kick on and try to win the game or be happy with the point as it was a game of two halves due to the wind.

“Overall a point was fair on reflection, but if we had not conceded such an early goal in the second half,  things could have been different.”

