Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee come from behind to edge Keith in five-goal thriller

The Spain Park side finish their debut season in the Breedon Highland League in 10th spot.

By Reporter
Lachie Macleod celebrates for Banks o' Dee. Image: Brian Smith.
Lachie Macleod celebrates for Banks o' Dee. Image: Brian Smith.

Banks o’ Dee ended their inaugural season in the Breedon Highland League with a 3-2 win at Keith.

The Spain Park side, who received a 24-point deduction earlier in the season for fielding ineligible players, finished the season in 10th spot with the Maroons ending the campaign in 15th spot.

Keith playing their seventh game in a 21-day spell, looked on course for the win when they hit two goals in a four minute spell in the second half, only for Dee to do exactly the same to seal a hard-fought win.

Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “We spoke before the game about wanting to finish the season with a win, so it gives us a good send off.

“Credit to Keith, they did really well and adapted to the pitch better than us.

“The two goals we lost were disappointing, but the boys reacted well to get back into the game and it was good to get the third goal.”

Dee opened the scoring just before half-time when Lachie MacLeod fired home from 15 yards.

Keith scored twice early in the second half with skipper James Brownie heading home his fifth goal of the season at the back post before Liam Duncan curled a fine strike into the top corner.

However, Dee replicated Keith’s four minute spell, when in the 70th minute a powerful Kane Winton header flew into the net before MacLeod raced clear to slam past Craig Reid from 15 yards to seal the win.

Keith assistant manager Chris Craib said: “I think the 90 minutes summed up our season.

“We definitely deserved something.

“In the first 20-25 minutes of the second half we played some of our best football of the season.

“Although we lost, we take a lot of positives going forward, if anything the season has probably ended too soon for us.”

