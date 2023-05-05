Brechin City’s Lenny Wilson looks to shut out Spartans after disappointing play-off first leg

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson is determined to redeem himself when Brechin City try to reach the pyramid play-off final tomorrow.

The Breedon Highland League champions trail Lowland League winners Spartans 1-0 ahead of tomorrow’s second leg at Glebe Park.

It looked like last weekend’s first leg at Ainslie Park was heading for a goalless draw before Blair Henderson headed home late on with Wilson caught out trying to collect the high ball into the box.

The 26-year-old custodian was disappointed with the concession – but believes the Hedgemen can shut Spartans out this weekend.

He said: “It’s fine lines. It’s one I should probably come and punch, but Blair Henderson has a few inches on me and he got a really good run at it and a good jump.

“Credit to him for that, but it was frustrating for me. It’s a matter of inches. If I come and punch it I’ve done my job, if he doesn’t time his jump I catch it – which I did for the majority of the game.

“I probably caught more corners than in any other game this season.

“I think you need to self-critical and almost every player in the world will tell you you’re always learning and you’re never the finished article.

“Since I came back from America this is the first season I’ve played regularly and I feel like I’ve improved, but there’s always more you can improve.

“I think I’ve had a good season overall, but there are moments you look back at and think you could have done better.

‘I didn’t sleep well’

“Looking back at last week – and most people would probably say this – I should have come and just cleared everything and not tried to snatch the ball off the top of somebody’s head to try to start a counter-attack.

“I think that was in my mind that, if I’d caught it, we could have launched a counter-attack.

“That’s a bit of naivety, but overall you can’t let one moment define your entire performance.

“I’m looking forward to trying to put it right tomorrow.

I’m lucky to work with the coaches and players I do. They’ve told me it’s one moment in a whole season and helped me put it in perspective.

“On Saturday night I didn’t sleep as well as I would’ve wanted, but it’s gone now and I look forward to the second leg.

“If we can keep a clean sheet, I think it’ll give us a good chance.

“I’d always back us to score at home – an early goal would really help us. We know we’ll have to work for it.

“But when we get one, there’s usually more to follow.”

Home comforts

Brechin didn’t lose at home in the Highland League this term and that along with their record against their fellow title-challengers gives Wilson encouragement as they try to win this tie.

The former Peterhead goalkeeper added: “Our record against the top four or five in the Highland League was really good.

“We lost at Formartine and had a couple of draws, but we picked up plenty of wins and didn’t concede many goals in those games.

“If we can play at our best at home, like we did against Fraserburgh (5-0 win on April 12), we believe we can win the tie in 90 minutes.

“We’re still right in the tie and I think at Glebe Park it will be a different game.”