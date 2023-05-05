Brechin City’s Lenny Wilson looks to shut out Spartans after disappointing play-off first leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin City’s Lenny Wilson looks to shut out Spartans after disappointing play-off first leg

The Hedgemen trail the Edinburgh outfit 1-0 ahead of tomorrow's pyramid play-off semi-final return at Glebe Park.

By Callum Law
Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson was disappointed with the goal he conceded in the first leg of the pyramid play-off tie against Spartans
Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson was disappointed with the goal he conceded in the first leg of the pyramid play-off tie against Spartans

Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson is determined to redeem himself when Brechin City try to reach the pyramid play-off final tomorrow.

The Breedon Highland League champions trail Lowland League winners Spartans 1-0 ahead of tomorrow’s second leg at Glebe Park.

It looked like last weekend’s first leg at Ainslie Park was heading for a goalless draw before Blair Henderson headed home late on with Wilson caught out trying to collect the high ball into the box.

The 26-year-old custodian was disappointed with the concession – but believes the Hedgemen can shut Spartans out this weekend.

He said: “It’s fine lines. It’s one I should probably come and punch, but Blair Henderson has a few inches on me and he got a really good run at it and a good jump.

“Credit to him for that, but it was frustrating for me. It’s a matter of inches. If I come and punch it I’ve done my job, if he doesn’t time his jump I catch it – which I did for the majority of the game.

“I probably caught more corners than in any other game this season.

“I think you need to self-critical and almost every player in the world will tell you you’re always learning and you’re never the finished article.

“Since I came back from America this is the first season I’ve played regularly and I feel like I’ve improved, but there’s always more you can improve.

“I think I’ve had a good season overall, but there are moments you look back at and think you could have done better.

‘I didn’t sleep well’

“Looking back at last week – and most people would probably say this – I should have come and just cleared everything and not tried to snatch the ball off the top of somebody’s head to try to start a counter-attack.

“I think that was in my mind that, if I’d caught it, we could have launched a counter-attack.

“That’s a bit of naivety, but overall you can’t let one moment define your entire performance.

“I’m looking forward to trying to put it right tomorrow.

I’m lucky to work with the coaches and players I do. They’ve told me it’s one moment in a whole season and helped me put it in perspective.

Lenny Wilson in action for Brechin City.

“On Saturday night I didn’t sleep as well as I would’ve wanted, but it’s gone now and I look forward to the second leg.

“If we can keep a clean sheet, I think it’ll give us a good chance.

“I’d always back us to score at home – an early goal would really help us. We know we’ll have to work for it.

“But when we get one, there’s usually more to follow.”

Home comforts

Brechin didn’t lose at home in the Highland League this term and that along with their record against their fellow title-challengers gives Wilson encouragement as they try to win this tie.

The former Peterhead goalkeeper added: “Our record against the top four or five in the Highland League was really good.

“We lost at Formartine and had a couple of draws, but we picked up plenty of wins and didn’t concede many goals in those games.

“If we can play at our best at home, like we did against Fraserburgh (5-0 win on April 12), we believe we can win the tie in 90 minutes.

“We’re still right in the tie and I think at Glebe Park it will be a different game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson was disappointed with the goal he conceded in the first leg of the pyramid play-off tie against Spartans
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson was disappointed with the goal he conceded in the first leg of the pyramid play-off tie against Spartans
Eight Acres gym members chasing refunds after Elgin hotel’s sudden closure
4
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
5
Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson was disappointed with the goal he conceded in the first leg of the pyramid play-off tie against Spartans
Visitor centre at Urquhart Castle closed due to safety fears
6
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
3
7
Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson was disappointed with the goal he conceded in the first leg of the pyramid play-off tie against Spartans
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
8
Police appealing for information following series of break-ins at Highland properties.
Thieves used 4×4 to break into eight premises across Highlands
9
Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson was disappointed with the goal he conceded in the first leg of the pyramid play-off tie against Spartans
Is the new Aberdeen Hollywood-style sign facing the wrong way?
2
10
Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson was disappointed with the goal he conceded in the first leg of the pyramid play-off tie against Spartans
Fire crews battle hill blaze in Mallaig for more than 12 hours

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]