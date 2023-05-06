Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to grasp promotion chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to grasp promotion chance

The Highland League champions trail Lowland League winners Spartans 1-0 ahead of the pyramid play-off second leg at Glebe Park.

By Callum Law
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brechin boss Andy Kirk is looking for a better performance in the second leg of their play-off tie with Spartans

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk is determined to ensure their hard work this season to earn a crack at promotion doesn’t go to waste.

The Hedgemen tackle Lowland League winners Spartans at Glebe Park today in the second leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final trailing 1-0 after the first meeting of the sides at Ainslie Park.

Having won the Breedon Highland League title in dramatic fashion a fortnight ago, manager Kirk is eager to make the most of this play-off opportunity.

The winner of the tie will face League Two’s bottom club – which will be either Albion Rovers or Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic – over two legs for a place in the SPFL next term.

Kirk said: “We’ve worked hard to get into this position and if you look at it to get to this position again it takes a full year of work and effort on and off the pitch.

“To win a league title at any level is hard, we’ve done it and we’ve wanted to have the opportunity in these play-offs to see if we could get promoted.

“That’s where we find ourselves and it’s important we grasp this with both hands and do as much as we can to get through.”

More needed from promotion hopefuls

Kirk was disappointed with Brechin’s display in Edinburgh a week ago.

The Angus outfit played against 10 men for 53 minutes but couldn’t find the breakthrough before being stung by Blair Henderson’s 90th minute goal for Spartans.

Kirk is confident he’ll see an improved display from his side this afternoon.

He added: “To start with we need to play better, we didn’t play well last week.

“We had spells here and there and did threaten at times but we didn’t follow through.

“The positives are there’s only a goal in it and we’ve got the opportunity in the second leg to try to put things right.

“We want to get back to doing the things the boys have done well all season and hopefully that’s enough to get us through.

“Last week they had a man sent off and they worked really hard and were difficult to play against.

“When you’re playing against 10 men people think you should win, but it isn’t always the case and credit to the opposition for that.

“But going back to us we need to play better and I’ve no doubt we will and hopefully that will be enough to see us through.”

