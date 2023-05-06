Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to grasp promotion chance

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk is determined to ensure their hard work this season to earn a crack at promotion doesn’t go to waste.

The Hedgemen tackle Lowland League winners Spartans at Glebe Park today in the second leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final trailing 1-0 after the first meeting of the sides at Ainslie Park.

Having won the Breedon Highland League title in dramatic fashion a fortnight ago, manager Kirk is eager to make the most of this play-off opportunity.

The winner of the tie will face League Two’s bottom club – which will be either Albion Rovers or Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic – over two legs for a place in the SPFL next term.

Kirk said: “We’ve worked hard to get into this position and if you look at it to get to this position again it takes a full year of work and effort on and off the pitch.

“To win a league title at any level is hard, we’ve done it and we’ve wanted to have the opportunity in these play-offs to see if we could get promoted.

“That’s where we find ourselves and it’s important we grasp this with both hands and do as much as we can to get through.”

More needed from promotion hopefuls

Kirk was disappointed with Brechin’s display in Edinburgh a week ago.

The Angus outfit played against 10 men for 53 minutes but couldn’t find the breakthrough before being stung by Blair Henderson’s 90th minute goal for Spartans.

Kirk is confident he’ll see an improved display from his side this afternoon.

He added: “To start with we need to play better, we didn’t play well last week.

“We had spells here and there and did threaten at times but we didn’t follow through.

“The positives are there’s only a goal in it and we’ve got the opportunity in the second leg to try to put things right.

“We want to get back to doing the things the boys have done well all season and hopefully that’s enough to get us through.

“Last week they had a man sent off and they worked really hard and were difficult to play against.

“When you’re playing against 10 men people think you should win, but it isn’t always the case and credit to the opposition for that.

“But going back to us we need to play better and I’ve no doubt we will and hopefully that will be enough to see us through.”