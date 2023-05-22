Highland League set to discuss possible introduction of five subs at Monday’s AGM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League set to discuss possible introduction of five subs at Monday’s AGM

In the SPFL, Scottish Cup, League Cup and Challenge Cup, teams can make five changes during the game.

By Callum Law
Highland League clubs are set to discuss the possible introduction of five subs
Highland League clubs are set to discuss the possible introduction of five subs

The Breedon Highland League’s annual general meeting takes place tonight with the introduction of five substitutes understood to be on the agenda.

This season, in all four divisions of the SPFL, as well as the Scottish Cup, League Cup and Challenge Cup, teams have been allowed to make five subs during games.

However, the Highland League previously opted to stick with three alterations.

But that could about to change  -with clubs set to debate the matter at this evening’s AGM in Keith.

Last year Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald called for the Highland League to follow the lead of the SPFL and increase the number of subs which can be made during a game.

A number of MacDonald’s managerial counterparts also backed his call, and with the issue now back on the table, it will be interesting to see what the clubs decide.

It has been a busy period for the Highland League with a special management committee meeting called on Thursday night to debate the Conference League proposal.

 

After that discussion, secretary John Campbell issued a statement, which said that throughout talks on the Conference League the Highland League “has maintained a stance that they wished to protect the league moving forward at all costs”.

The Highland League as a body doesn’t have a vote on the proposed new fifth tier.

However, the 18 individual clubs – as members of the Scottish FA – will all have a vote on the plan at the SFA’s AGM on June 6.

Vale announced they’ll vote against plan

Deveronvale are the latest Breedon Highland League club to announce they will cast their vote against the Conference League plans.

The Princess Royal Park club revealed they sought the views of fans, players, club management, their committee and directors on the proposals in making the decision.

A statement read: “This decision has been based on a number of factors, including the demands that a Conference League, with the majority of clubs likely to be based in the Central Belt of Scotland, would put on our players/management and their families given the travel distances and times away from home and work required for games on Saturdays and midweek.

“Clearly travel costs and away game accessibility for our supporters came very much into this analysis, too.

“We respect the ambitions that some SHFL clubs have to move higher in the Scottish pyramid system, but believe these ambitions are served by the current system.

“We also share the views expressed on behalf of the SHFL Office Bearers by the SHFL secretary with regard to protecting the legacy of our 130 year-old league.”

Several clubs, including Forres Mechanics, Clachnacuddin, Huntly, Keith and Turriff United, have already indicated they will not support the Conference League scheme.

