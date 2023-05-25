Inverurie Locos’ new recruit Demilade Yunus on fasting and football

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos’ Demilade Yunus has outlined how he strikes a balance between the requirements of his Muslim faith and playing Breedon Highland League football.

The midfielder joined the Railwaymen recently after three years with Keith, in a deal which saw Craig Gill move the other way.

As a practising Muslim, Yunas observes Ramadan – which this year was in March and April during the closing weeks of the Highland League season, fasting between dawn and sunset.

The 20-year-old said: “As a Muslim, it can be quite challenging during Ramadan, playing and fasting.

“Saturday games are the most difficult because we play in the afternoon, but you have to wait the rest of the day before you can eat.

🚂 NEVER GONNA GIVE YUNUS UP Andy Low’s summer recruitment programme is up & running with the capture of Demilade Yunus, with the powerful youngster signing for the Locos from Keith, until at least the summer of 2026. Read More: https://t.co/KbGNrpdchu pic.twitter.com/MTT4yz1PMo — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) May 18, 2023

“At least with midweek games I can get some water down me at half-time and you don’t have to wait as long after you’ve played the game.

“It was Ramadan during the last few weeks of the season and I coped with it fine.

“There’s no question of me not observing Ramadan. I’ve been doing it for as long as I can remember, so regardless of what’s going on in my life, it’s something I’ll do and I’m able to play football around that.”

Thanks to the Maroons

Yunus admits it was a difficult decision to decide to leave Keith and was quick to thank everyone at Kynoch Park for the way he was treated.

He added: “From the moment I joined Keith, everyone at the club has treated me like family so it was difficult to leave.

“The relationship I had with people at the club from the chairman Andy Troup, all of the committee, the manager Craig Ewen and his coaching staff and all the boys was great.

“Craig and the management team were very accommodating towards me at times when I had to fast, which I appreciated as well.

“I haven’t got a bad word to say about anybody at Keith.”

Silverware ambitions

Looking to the future with Inverurie, Yunus hopes to be part of a Railwaymen side that can challenge for silverware.

Andy Low’s charges came close this season, losing in the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup – and Yunus reckons they can go a step further next term.

He said: “I spoke to the manager Andy Low and I know that Locos are a big club. He spoke about what they want to do and how they want to grow.

“It sounded good to me and I thought it was something I’d like to be part of.

“Inverurie got to the Highland League Cup final this season, and I’d like to help them get back to that stage again and try to win a cup.

“In the league, we’d like to close the gap on the sides above us and try to challenge the sides at the top of the table.”