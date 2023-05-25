Inverurie Locos’ new recruit Demilade Yunus on fasting and football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos’ new recruit Demilade Yunus on fasting and football

The midfielder, who is Muslim, recently joined the Railwaymen from Keith.

By Callum Law
Demilade Yunus, pictured during his time with Keith, has joined Inverurie Locos
Demilade Yunus, pictured during his time with Keith, has joined Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos’ Demilade Yunus has outlined how he strikes a balance between the requirements of his Muslim faith and playing Breedon Highland League football.

The midfielder joined the Railwaymen recently after three years with Keith, in a deal which saw Craig Gill move the other way.

As a practising Muslim, Yunas observes Ramadan – which this year was in March and April during the closing weeks of the Highland League season, fasting between dawn and sunset.

The 20-year-old said: “As a Muslim, it can be quite challenging during Ramadan, playing and fasting.

“Saturday games are the most difficult because we play in the afternoon, but you have to wait the rest of the day before you can eat.

“At least with midweek games I can get some water down me at half-time and you don’t have to wait as long after you’ve played the game.

“It was Ramadan during the last few weeks of the season and I coped with it fine.

“There’s no question of me not observing Ramadan. I’ve been doing it for as long as I can remember, so regardless of what’s going on in my life, it’s something I’ll do and I’m able to play football around that.”

Thanks to the Maroons

Yunus admits it was a difficult decision to decide to leave Keith and was quick to thank everyone at Kynoch Park for the way he was treated.

He added: “From the moment I joined Keith, everyone at the club has treated me like family so it was difficult to leave.

“The relationship I had with people at the club from the chairman Andy Troup, all of the committee, the manager Craig Ewen and his coaching staff and all the boys was great.

“Craig and the management team were very accommodating towards me at times when I had to fast, which I appreciated as well.

“I haven’t got a bad word to say about anybody at Keith.”

Silverware ambitions

Looking to the future with Inverurie, Yunus hopes to be part of a Railwaymen side that can challenge for silverware.

Andy Low’s charges came close this season, losing in the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup – and Yunus reckons they can go a step further next term.

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Inverurie Locos and Banks o’ Dee final, plus Brora Rangers and Formartine United’s clash

He said: “I spoke to the manager Andy Low and I know that Locos are a big club. He spoke about what they want to do and how they want to grow.

“It sounded good to me and I thought it was something I’d like to be part of.

“Inverurie got to the Highland League Cup final this season, and I’d like to help them get back to that stage again and try to win a cup.

“In the league, we’d like to close the gap on the sides above us and try to challenge the sides at the top of the table.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]