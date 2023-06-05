Fraserburgh to face Celtic this summer – 53 years on from meeting following lifeboat tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh to face Celtic this summer – 53 years on from meeting following lifeboat tragedy

Jock Stein's Hoops played the Broch in April 1970 to raise money for the families of those who died in the lifeboat disaster earlier that year.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh will play Celtic in pre-season this summer

Fraserburgh will face Celtic in a pre-season friendly this summer – 53 years on from the Hoops playing the Broch in a charity game following the Fraserburgh lifeboat disaster.

The Breedon Highland League side will welcome this season’s treble winners to Bellslea on Saturday July 1, with all the money raised from the game being donated to Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station.

On April 28 1970, eight days before they faced Feyenoord in the European Cup final, Jock Stein’s Hoops made the trip to the north-east to face the Broch.

The match was played to raise money for the families of the five crewmen of the Duchess of Kent who died on January 21 1970 when the lifeboat capsized attempting to come to the aid of Danish fishing vessel Opal.

There were plans for Fraserburgh to play Celtic in 2020 – the 50th anniversary – but they had to be put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Broch chairman Finlay Noble was quick to thank the Hoops for their willingness to return to the north-east.

He said: “Celtic have been absolutely brilliant, they realise the importance of the game 53 years ago.

“It’s a part of their history the fact they came up to play us and they were always keen to replicate it for the 50th anniversary.

“Then Covid intervened, which meant it was pushed back, but Michael Nicholson Celtic’s CEO approached me at the League Cup final and asked if we’d still be keen on having the game.

Fraserburgh, in the striped shirts, take on Celtic at a packed Bellslea in 1970

“I said we definitely would be, so it was agreed once the season came to a close they would have a better idea of when they’d be available.

“We’re not sure what sort of team Celtic will send up, but – regardless of that – it’s a great gesture from them.

“I know the guys at the lifeboat station are absolutely thrilled as well.

“It was just over a week before they played in the European Cup final that they played us.

“Unfortunately they lost that European Cup final, so I don’t know if they blame the Broch for that!

“Jock Stein is one of the most famous individuals in Celtic’s history and also Scottish football history.

“The fact his team came up to Fraserburgh before a European Cup final is a great part of their history.”

Lifeboat station a massive part of the town

Noble says for Fraserburgh and other coastal towns, lifeboat stations are a major part of the community – and he is pleased they will be able to raise money for the RNLI.

He added: “The lifeboat tragedy left a big mark on Fraserburgh as a place.

“I remember as a child in the 70s you used to hear the boom when they let off a flair at the lifeboat station.

“You heard this big booming noise right across the town and then sometimes there was a second one.

“If there was a second one, you knew it was something major and we’d bike down to the harbour to see the lifeboat being launched.

“Whenever you heard that, you always thought: ‘Oh no, something’s happened at sea.’

“That noise was always a big thing for the folk of the Broch and for people in any coastal town.

Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble.

“The lifeboat station is a massive part of any coastal town.

“All the money raised from the game will be donated to Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station.

“In 1970, the money raised from the game went to the families who had lost loved ones.

“Thankfully there hasn’t been a tragedy like that since.”

Tickets for Fraserburgh v Celtic will on sale at the RLNI Station on Fraserburgh’s Shore Street Monday June 12 and Tuesday June 13.

[[title]]