Home Sport Football Highland League

Off-the-field focus is good for player-assistant boss Josh Meekings at Brora Rangers

Knee operation will get the defender back in action - but for now he's relishing the coaching and management challenges.

By Paul Chalk
Josh Meekings, left, with Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald.
Josh Meekings, left, with Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald. Image: Courtesy of Brora Rangers FC

Josh Meekings is determined to be a winner on and off the pitch at Brora Rangers after getting the green light for an early-season operation.

Since February, the centre-half has been assistant to Dudgeon Park manager Ally MacDonald, and he’s relishing the chance to learn and develop as a coach.

The 30-year-old Englishman, who won the Scottish Cup with Inverness eight years ago, won’t be involved as a player this pre-season, but he vows to make a return as soon as his knee op is done, and he has fully recovered.

Josh Meekings takes to the air for Brora Rangers.

UEFA B Licence ‘is step on ladder’

The former Ipswich Town starlet explained how patience is key as he sets his sights on a playing return as soon as he can.

He said: “I have a tear on my cartilage on my left knee.

“I am due to have an operation in August, which is a bit slower than I’d have liked. It will be a tidy-up operation.

“It’s been causing me a bit of bother since the turn of the year and it’s frustrating, but I was seeing the consultant the other day to ensure this is the right step for me.

“I’d have liked to have got it done sooner to allow me to play sooner, but I am sure once I am back on the mend, I’ll be okay.

“For now, I am channelling everything into helping get the team ready for the first game of the season, in terms of making sure we’re set tactically and physically.

“I passed my UEFA B Licence in April, which I am pleased about. It’s a step on the ladder. I am gaining experience all the time, doing what I’m doing.”

Recruitment work can be frustrating

Meekings says learning about the ins and outs of trying to recruit players is a whole new ball game, but he’s focused, alongside MacDonald, on getting the current group ready for the new campaign.

He said: “We’re working hard on the recruitment side of things, and it can be frustrating as you can’t always get things done as quickly as you’d like. We’d still like to get a couple more in.

“However, I’m enjoying the challenge and the boys are looking very fit.

“We have a brand-new pitch laid and the club is working on so much to move us forward. We want to show our willingness and desire to improve as well.”

