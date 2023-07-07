After marine protection area climbdown, let’s now look at pylons say campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

After marine protection area climbdown, let’s now look at pylons say campaigners

Group says communities should have a greater say in planning infrastructure they are being asked to host

By John Ross
SSEN plans to build a new power line from Caithness to Beauly
SSEN plans to build a new power line from Caithness to Beauly

A re-think on plans to limit fishing in Scotland should be extended to controversial power line plans, say campaigners.

Controversial SNP-Green proposals for highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) across 10% of Scotland’s seas by 2026 were ditched last month.

Now protesters against a planned power line from Caithness to Beauly say it too should be re-appraised.

Strathpeffer and Contin Better Cable Route is campaigning for Highland communities to have more say on planning infrastructure.

Pylons consultation ‘not sufficient’

Spokesman Dan Bailey said: “Environmental policies emanating from Holyrood are going to have enormous impacts in northern Scotland.

“But the people at the sharp end of these changes are not being afforded the basic democratic right to meaningful involvement.

“However good the intentions behind HPMAs, last week’s climb-down shows that the way Ministers sought to bring about their policy was flawed, because sufficient efforts were not made from the outset to consult properly with the communities most affected.

“The same casual attitude to rural concerns is evident in the Scottish Government’s policy on new renewable energy and the huge transmission infrastructure that this will require.

“Faced with the prospect of giant pylon lines in their communities, people rightly feel that their environment and economy are under threat.”

SSEN has been consulting on the planned power line

SSEN plans to route a new 400KV overhead line from Spittal in Caithness to Beauly and on to Peterhead.

Three new 400KV substations are earmarked for Beauly, Spittal and Loch Buidhe, in Sutherland as part of the plan.

SSEN says the project is part of a nationwide programme of network reinforcements required to deliver net zero and energy security targets.

An overhead line is the preferred option due to constraints and costs.

‘Vacuum in governance’

Mr Bailey adds: “Ministers speak of the importance of community engagement, but instead of spelling out what this actually entails offer just platitudes.

“Meanwhile SSEN are being allowed to plough ahead with their plans, under minimal oversight and with inadequate local consultation.

“This vacuum in governance and accountability is taking place on the Scottish Government’s watch.”

He said new power lines and windfarms in the Highlands need to be planned and co-designed with local people.

“The shift to a fairer, greener country is too important to allow it to degenerate into a battle between people and power companies, or rural Scotland versus an urban political establishment.

“Let’s not repeat the flawed and high-handed approach that brought HPMAs to an impasse.”

Scores of people attended a meeting in Strathpeffer to discuss the power lines

The group says the proposals will have a detrimental impact on businesses and the area’s tourism economy.

Philip Armshaw, who runs the Crystal House hotel in Strathpeffer, said: “The growth of industrial scale windfarms both offshore and onshore has already turned parts of the Highlands into an increasingly human-made landscape.”

The Scottish Government says it is critical that investment in grid infrastructure happens at the pace and scale required to enable the full utilisation of current renewable generation.

It also says is it vital the infrastructure is delivered cost effectively and that  communities are fully engaged and derive lasting benefits.

Planning system ‘ensures communities have their say’

A spokesman said: “Our rigorous planning and consenting system ensures large scale grid infrastructure is subject to consultation with the public, statutory and local bodies, to ensure local communities can have their say on future proposals.

“Potential impacts on communities, nature and other valued natural assets or cultural heritage are important considerations in the decision-making process.

“We are clear that the delivery of more renewables and its supporting infrastructure must come with benefits for people in Scotland as well as supporting progress towards our net zero ambitions and increasing energy security.

“Investment in our grid infrastructure will bring benefits for our workforce, our supply chain and our regional and national economies over the coming years.”

SSEN said no decisions have yet been taken on potential overhead line routes or substation locations.

It says it is fully committed to working closely with the community and others to help inform the design of the project.

New substations are planned along the proposed route

A spokeswoman said: “Our team is currently considering all feedback received, including the continued consideration of an alternative route put forward by the Strathpeffer community, alongside exploring mitigation measures in areas of particular local sensitivity.”

She said further consultation is planned later this year, on potential line alignments.

There will be more next year ahead of the submission of planning applications,  expected in late 2024.

“We would like to reassure all stakeholders we remain fully committed to engage constructively as we develop this project of national significance that is required to help meet UK and Scottish Government climate change targets and secure the country’s future energy independence.

“We would like to thank all stakeholders who have kindly taken their time to provide their feedback to date.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

 

More from Press and Journal

Ewan McGregor in the film adaptation of Irvine Welsh's Trainspotting (Image: Liam Longman/Figment/Noel Gay/Channel 4/Kobal/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Finally, the right drugs policies are on the table in Scotland -…
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
SNP's Stephen Flynn will stay in Westminster despite attacks from 'dregs of society'
Linda Bauld was one of the Scottish Government's most senior advisors during the Covid pandemic. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gregor Townsend and Linda Bauld receive honorary graduations from RGU
Martin Gilbert and his luxury pad on Rubislaw Den North, Aberdeen.
Exclusive: Martin Gilbert selling £2.5 million home on Aberdeen's 'Millionaires' Row'
New Arc Wildlife Sanctuary closes doors to birds due to bird flu concerns
Drug deaths in Dundee remain high.
Sir Keir Starmer faces international pressure to ease drug laws in Scotland if he…
Last season's GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup winners Banks O' Dee, who will start this year's competition at home to Forres Mechanics in the first round.
GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup: Full draw for preliminary and first round
Davy Macpherson, his son David and friend Laurence at Tiree Music Festival. Image: Davy Macpherson.
'We travelled 150 miles for Tiree Music Festival but refuse to let cancellation dampen…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Captain Graeme Shinnie's ability to 'run the dressing room' will be vital in Aberdeen's…
New ticket machines have appeared at Rose Street Retail Park car park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Voluntary Highland parking charges pull in £165k in two years