Inverurie’s Garry Wood pain-free again ahead of facing Fraserburgh

Garry Wood is pleased to be able to contribute for Inverurie Locos again after a foot operation which has banished thoughts of retirement.

The striker, who can also play in defence, is set to feature when the Railwaymen face Fraserburgh at Harlaw Park today looking for their first Breedon Highland League points of the season.

Wood had toe fusion surgery earlier this year to combat arthritis.

The 35-year-old said: “It got to the point where I was struggling to put on a trainer never mind run about or kick a ball.

“But I’ve got no pain in my foot now so I’m good to go again.

“There were times when stopping playing was on my mind. I was going to specialists to get cortisone injections to numb the pain.

“Sub-consciously it does come into your head and when I was having to miss training sometimes that was adding to it.”

Inverurie were beaten 4-1 by Turriff United last weekend.

Ahead of facing the Broch, Wood added: “We all know that wasn’t acceptable from us, it wasn’t just one player, it was all of us who weren’t good enough.”

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh’s Sean Butcher says his hat-trick last weekend doesn’t guarantee him a starting berth.

The striker came off the bench to fire the Broch to a 3-1 win against Lossiemouth.

But Butcher said the competition in the Bellslea squad is such that nobody is assured of their place.

The 29-year-old said: “We’ve got a lot of good players in the squad.

“The competition for places is really strong and it pushes everyone on.

“If the team’s named and you’re not in it you’re never happy.

“But I think I’ve been good over the years at waiting for my chance and then showing what I can do.”