Inverurie’s Garry Wood pain-free again ahead of facing Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie’s Garry Wood pain-free again ahead of facing Fraserburgh

The 35-year-old is back this season following a foot operation earlier this year.

By Callum Law
Inverurie Locos striker Garry Wood is set to face Fraserburgh
Inverurie Locos striker Garry Wood is set to face Fraserburgh

Garry Wood is pleased to be able to contribute for Inverurie Locos again after a foot operation which has banished thoughts of retirement.

The striker, who can also play in defence, is set to feature when the Railwaymen face Fraserburgh at Harlaw Park today looking for their first Breedon Highland League points of the season.

Wood had toe fusion surgery earlier this year to combat arthritis.

The 35-year-old said: “It got to the point where I was struggling to put on a trainer never mind run about or kick a ball.

“But I’ve got no pain in my foot now so I’m good to go again.

“There were times when stopping playing was on my mind. I was going to specialists to get cortisone injections to numb the pain.

“Sub-consciously it does come into your head and when I was having to miss training sometimes that was adding to it.”

Inverurie were beaten 4-1 by Turriff United last weekend.

Ahead of facing the Broch, Wood added: “We all know that wasn’t acceptable from us, it wasn’t just one player, it was all of us who weren’t good enough.”

Fraserburgh striker Sean Butcher scored a hat-trick last weekend

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh’s Sean Butcher says his hat-trick last weekend doesn’t guarantee him a starting berth.

The striker came off the bench to fire the Broch to a 3-1 win against Lossiemouth.

But Butcher said the competition in the Bellslea squad is such that nobody is assured of their place.

The 29-year-old said: “We’ve got a lot of good players in the squad.

“The competition for places is really strong and it pushes everyone on.

“If the team’s named and you’re not in it you’re never happy.

“But I think I’ve been good over the years at waiting for my chance and then showing what I can do.”

More from Highland League

Inverurie Locos striker Garry Wood is set to face Fraserburgh
Alan Pollock calls for Rothes to cut out errors in search for points against…
Inverurie Locos striker Garry Wood is set to face Fraserburgh
New boy Ross Gunn aiming for good start to Wick career against Deveronvale
Inverurie Locos striker Garry Wood is set to face Fraserburgh
Patience pays off for Gary Manson as Wick Academy sign Ross Gunn
Inverurie Locos striker Garry Wood is set to face Fraserburgh
Watch for free: Highland League Weekly preview show - this weekend's games analysed and…
Inverurie Locos striker Garry Wood is set to face Fraserburgh
Graeme Stewart rages at Buckie defending after Challenge Cup loss
Inverurie Locos striker Garry Wood is set to face Fraserburgh
New recruit Aaron Nicolson hails professional Nairn County set-up
Inverurie Locos striker Garry Wood is set to face Fraserburgh
SPFL Trust Trophy: Aberdeen B to face Peterhead after beating Brora Rangers on penalties
Inverurie Locos striker Garry Wood is set to face Fraserburgh
Buckie Thistle beaten by Dundee B in the Challenge Cup
Inverurie Locos striker Garry Wood is set to face Fraserburgh
SPFL Trust Trophy: Formartine United beaten by Hibernian B on penalties
Inverurie Locos striker Garry Wood is set to face Fraserburgh
Watch for free: Highland League Weekly - Lossiemouth's Frank McGettrick