Watch for free: Highland League Weekly preview – Title hopefuls to tussle as Fraserburgh host Buckie Thistle and Brechin City welcome Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch for free: Highland League Weekly preview – Title hopefuls to tussle as Fraserburgh host Buckie Thistle and Brechin City welcome Brora Rangers

Paul Third and Callum Law look ahead to Saturday's Breedon Highland League and GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup fixtures.

By Ryan Cryle

The Highland League Weekly preview show is available to watch here – with the focus firmly on Saturday’s Fraserburgh v Buckie Thistle and Brechin City v Brora Rangers heavyweight clashes.

Our Highland League Weekly cameras will be filming the twin tussles of title hopefuls ahead of Monday’s show, while “Crystal Paul” Third attempts to restore his supernatural supremacy over challenger Callum Law with his latest score predictions.

The preview show – as always – also features the key details ahead of the other four Breedon Highland League matches, as well as the two GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup ties, scheduled to take place this weekend. 

And it wouldn’t be a preview show without another chance to win some HLW loot with our regular teaser.

Highland League Weekly – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two Breedon Highland League games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, latest news and features. 

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Our weekly preview show is also back for the new campaign. Set to go live on Thursdays this season (rather than Fridays), it is short, sharp look ahead to the weekend fixture card.

Like last term, the preview show will be free to watch on our YouTube channel, the P&J website (visit our Highland League Weekly homepage) and on the HLW Twitter feed.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with more than 1,100 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

More from Highland League

26 September 2022. Inverness, Highlands and Islands, Scotland. This is Clachnacuddin FC Manager Jordan MacDonald.
Clach boss Jordan MacDonald hails loan signing Sam Morrison
Sam Morrison was on the scoresheet for Buckie.
Sam Morrison joins Clachnacuddin on loan from Buckie
Image for a Highland League Weekly feature with Clachnacuddin coach and former Clach player Blair Lawrie. Image created on 9/8/2023
Watch for free: Highland League Weekly - Clachnacuddin's Blair Lawrie
keith's Jordan Cooper in action for his old club Turriff United
Keith's new recruit Jordan Cooper looking to make his mark against old club Turriff
28 December 2019. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, Midmar Street, Buckie,Moray, AB56 1BJ. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Wick Academy FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- R - 20 Wick Alan Hughes in midfeild action
Alan Hughes upbeat about new-look Wick Academy
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041527 Story by Callum Law Spain Park, Aberdeen Highland League match between Banks O' Dee and Buckie Thistle Pictured is Dee's Chris Antoniazzi Saturday 11th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee's Chris Antoniazzi on his stunning strike
5 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Deveronvale FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Deveronvale Cameron Angus CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Deveronvale's Cameron Angus looks to seize his chance after first Highland League goal
Paul Coutts in action for Fleetwood Town.
Paul Coutts reveals why Inverurie Locos tempted him out of retirement
The featured image for Highland League Weekly on Monday August 7 2023 which includes the main game between Wick Academy and Deveronvale. Image created by DCT Design 7/8/2023
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Wick Academy v Deveronvale; Rothes v Brora…
Andy Low. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh hit seven without reply at Inverurie Locos; Forres Mechanics win at Lossiemouth

Conversation