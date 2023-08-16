Jamie Michie pleased Inverurie Locos have gone back to basics ahead of Formartine United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Jamie Michie pleased Inverurie Locos have gone back to basics ahead of Formartine United clash

The Railwaymen face the Pitmedden outfit at Harlaw Park tonight.

By Callum Law
Jamie Michie, left, hopes Inverurie Locos can build on their first win of the season when they face Formartine United
Jamie Michie, left, hopes Inverurie Locos can build on their first win of the season when they face Formartine United

Jamie Michie says it was important Inverurie Locos didn’t play the blame game after a disappointing start to the season.

The Railwaymen – who face Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League at Harlaw Park tonight – lost heavily in their first two games to Turriff United and Fraserburgh.

But,  on Saturday, the Garioch side triumphed against Huntly in the preliminary round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Ahead of facing Formartine, Michie reckons it was crucial they didn’t lose belief.

The 31-year-old midfielder said: “You’ve got to believe in the squad, and looking at our squad, it’s good.

“It was maybe just a bit of fine-tuning and going back to basics.

“When you have bad results, you can start trying to pick too much at what’s going wrong.

“Really, I think if you don’t work hard and win your battles then any team can turn you over, if you don’t do those basics right.

“I felt we weren’t doing the basics well enough.

“We weren’t working hard enough off the ball. When we lost it we weren’t reacting quick enough to get it back and we weren’t defensively sound.

“But we’ve got the players to do that, so it was a case of getting everyone together and resetting and going again.

“We went back to basics against Huntly, made sure we were defensively sound and when we had opportunities further forward, we tried to take them.

“There certainly wasn’t a blame game going on – we did need to have words as a team to get back to working as a collective unit.

“We’ve got a got a good group and getting a result has helped us, and hopefully we can take that forward.”

Hard work required

Meanwhile, Formartine boss Stuart Anderson is hoping to lead his side to a first victory at Harlaw Park since August 2018.

The Pitmedden side are missing Kieran Adams, Adam Emslie and Dylan Lobban, but Lewis Wilson returns.

Anderson added: “We’re happy with the players at our disposal.

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson.

“Inverurie are a very good team. If you go through the squad and look at the players in it, there are a lot of great players.

“We expect a really difficult game and we’ve found Harlaw Park a hard venue in the past – and haven’t won there for five years.

“We know what to expect, we need to work hard and see where that takes us.”

More from Highland League

Jamie Michie, left, hopes Inverurie Locos can build on their first win of the season when they face Formartine United
Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics put perfect Highland League records on the line
Jamie Michie, left, hopes Inverurie Locos can build on their first win of the season when they face Formartine United
Highland League: Results on Rothes radar after squad strengthening; Clach adjust after loss of…
Jamie Michie, left, hopes Inverurie Locos can build on their first win of the season when they face Formartine United
Brechin City's SPFL Trust Trophy bid ended by Hibernian B
Jamie Michie, left, hopes Inverurie Locos can build on their first win of the season when they face Formartine United
Andy Kirk pleased to enhance Brechin pool ahead of Challenge Cup clash
Jamie Michie, left, hopes Inverurie Locos can build on their first win of the season when they face Formartine United
Rothes sign former Caley Thistle youngster Duncan Proudfoot, while Elgin City youngster Ben Cormack…
Jamie Michie, left, hopes Inverurie Locos can build on their first win of the season when they face Formartine United
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Fraserburgh v Buckie Thistle; Brechin City v…
Jamie Michie, left, hopes Inverurie Locos can build on their first win of the season when they face Formartine United
City provost adds full support to return of Inverness Cup as Caley Thistle and…
Jamie Michie, left, hopes Inverurie Locos can build on their first win of the season when they face Formartine United
Young Ross County goalkeeper Logan Ross returns on loan to Brora Rangers
Jamie Michie, left, hopes Inverurie Locos can build on their first win of the season when they face Formartine United
Alan Pollock's late, late show for Rothes earns Speysiders 2-2 draw with Banks o'…
Jamie Michie, left, hopes Inverurie Locos can build on their first win of the season when they face Formartine United
Graeme Stewart not getting carried away after Buckie Thistle win at Fraserburgh