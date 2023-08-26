Caley Thistle signings imminent after defeat leads to bottom spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle signings imminent after defeat leads to bottom spot

A 2-1 loss at Airdrie makes it six straight competitive reversals - and Inverness boss Billy Dodds has targets in mind.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Airdrie, urging his men on. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Airdrie, urging his men on. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Billy Dodds insists his ‘fragile’ Caley Thistle team need new faces before the transfer window closes on Friday.

A 2-1 Championship defeat at Airdrie sent the Highlanders to their sixth successive competitive loss, and to the bottom of the division – three points adrift of Morton, Arbroath and Ayr United after their first three league outings. 

A Cammy Harper own goal after just 33 seconds was followed by Calum Gallagher adding a second goal after a defensive mix-up.

Danny Devine thought he’d pulled one back early in the second half when he claimed he knocked an effort over the goal-line, but that was waved clear by referee Dan McFarlane.

Diamonds midfielder Adam Frizzell was sent off on 50 minutes for a second yellow card and ICT winger Nathan Shaw tapped the ball home to make it 2-1 with 20 minutes left.

Their late pressure was dealt with by newly-promoted Airdrie, who are up to fourth spot, three points behind leaders Queen’s Park, who have played a match more.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds, left, and first-team coach Barry Wilson.

New faces imminent after latest loss

Inverness head coach Dodds, who saw defender Max Ram move to Gloucester City on Friday, will now crank up the efforts to bring more signings to the club – because his shattered squad need it.

He said: “Hopefully we get one or two in. They need it because they are fragile bunch with a lot of young lads in there. We need people who are going to grind it out with attitude.

“We are a good team, but we aren’t giving ourselves a chance – we have done it from the start of the season, and we are continuing it, and it has to stop. We are not getting rewards.

“Sometimes in football it happens and things don’t go for you, there was a lot of bad luck and the ball was over the line for the (Devine) goal, which wasn’t given. The linesman doesn’t spot it. He has to see it.”

‘Crazy’ goals making life tough

With 40 minutes to go against a side with one player off the park, Dodds felt ICT should have been asking more questions.

He said: “We should be putting them under pressure when they are down to 10 men.

“They started getting desperate and we ended up missing things when we needed a bit of quality that might have got us an equaliser. If we got it at the right time, we might have even won it.

Airdrie’s Callum Gallagher celebrates after making it 2-0.

“I thought we deserved something out of the game, but it is the way things have been going for us.

“But you put yourselves under pressure when you give away the type of goals we gave away out of nothing. From comfortable situations, the ball is in the net from crazy things.”

Dodds: ‘Fans are not being rewarded’

Next Saturday, Dunfermline Athletic visit the Caledonian Stadium, and Dodds was at pains to point out he wants to deliver a win for the supporters, who are digging deep to back their beaten team.

He added: “We need to give the fans something to celebrate, they paid their money and travelled all this way and not getting rewarded.

“I feel for them, and it is a lot of money to come and watch this team. They are with us through thick and thin. It is the same group, around 150 of them, paying their hard-earned cash and we need to give them some reward because we are not.”

Airdrie player/manager Rhys McCabe.

McCabe grateful to get victory v ICT

Airdrie player/boss Rhys McCabe, whose team travel to Dundee United next week, felt his men were not at their best, but was grateful nonetheless to record back-to-back league victories, following on from beating Partick Thistle a fortnight ago.

He said: “If I am honest, did we do enough to win the game? Maybe. We looked a real threat in the first half and took our goals really well, but our overall performance was poor.

“We have to look at the positives – we played poor and come away with a result. That can be pleasing.”

