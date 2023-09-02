Nairn County beat Strathspey Thistle to collect first Highland League points of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County beat Strathspey Thistle to collect first Highland League points of the season

In a game of two halves at Station Park the Wee County prevailed 3-0.

By Callum Law
Nairn's George Robesten, right, and Iain Ross of Strathspey, centre, battle for the ball. Pictures by Sandy McCook.
Nairn County defeated Strathspey Thistle 4-1 at Station Park for their first Breedon Highland League win of the season.

In a game of two halves the visitors from Grantown enjoyed the better of the first period, but couldn’t score.

After the interval Wee County talisman Conor Gethins broke the deadlock with Ciaran Young, Fraser Dingwall and Andrew MacLeod’s penalty adding to the score before Michael Mackenzie netted a consolation for the visitors.

For Nairn the goals were their first in the Highland League this term with their maiden victory coming at the fifth attempt.

Strathspey remain without a point after five fixtures.

Nairn made two changes to the side which defeated Lossiemouth in the North of Scotland Cup in midweek. Kenny McKenzie missed out with injury and Jamie Carnihan was benched with Wayne MacKintosh and George Robesten brought in to start.

Strathspey made three alterations from their North Cup loss to Forres Mechanics. Caelan Mutch, Iain Ross and Ross Logan returned in place of Owen Loveland, Joe Cuthbert and Seamus McConaghy.

Thistle also fielded former Rothes, Deveronvale, Lossiemouth and Clachnacuddin striker James McLaren on the bench.

Early openings

The hosts had the first decent effort when Andrew MacLeod spun out of a couple of challenges and teed up Gethins inside the box, but his strike was straight at goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol.

In the eighth minute the Grantown Jags threatened. James McShane’s pass picked out Logan who skipped past Fraser Dingwall and Ross Tokely.

MacKintosh made an excellent sliding challenge to stop Logan shooting, but the ball broke for Mackenzie who forced goalkeeper Dylan MacLean into a good save down to his right from 12 yards before Logan was flagged offside as he finished the rebound.

Shortly after Jack Mackay broke down the right for Thistle before finding Jack Davison and his curler from the edge of the box was clutched by MacLean.

Nairn’s Callum MacLean, left, puts pressure on Michael Mackenzie of Strathspey Thistle

After that early flurry the game became cagier with chances harder to come by, however, the endeavour of both sides couldn’t be faulted in the quest for the breakthrough.

In the 35th minute Strathspey passed up a good opening. Logan played a one-two with Davison and found space on the left side of the area.

But with a clear sight of goal Logan’s shot was tame and straight at MacLean.

Two minutes later the visitors had another great opening when Davison played Mackenzie through with the striker cutting onto his foot to shoot only for Callum MacLean to get back and block.

As the interval approached Robesten looped a header over as Nairn looked for more in the final third.

Then the lively MacLeod twisted into space but fired wide from 20 yards, before in the dying embers of the first period Gethins rifled narrowly off target from similar range.

Breakthrough arrives

Three minutes after the restart the deadlock was broken by Nairn.

Robesten burned passed Mutch on the left flank and the Ross County loanee’s dangerous low delivery was tapped home by Gethins inside the six-yard box.

Strathspey responded well to falling behind with Davison’s cross from the right breaking for Liam Grant at the back post, but Dylan MacLean blocked at close quarters.

Just after the hour mark the woodwork denied County. Gethins’ corner wasn’t fully cleared when Scott Davidson looped a header towards goal which Angus Dey flicked onto the crossbar before Thistle scrambled the ball clear.

Strathspey’s Iain Ross, left, tries to get away from Nairn’s Callum MacLean.

But Nairn put the seal on the victory in the 73rd minute when two subs combined.

A free-kick wasn’t fully cleared and Kelly showed neat footwork to tee up Young and his left-footed finish from 14 yards found the right corner.

Five minutes later Young should have had another when Aaron Nicolson got the better of James McShane and set him up inside the six-yard box.

But the striker scuffed his attempt which allowed Alan Kerr to block on the line.

However a third Nairn goal did arrive in the 80th minute when MacLeod’s inswinging corner from the left was headed in by Dingwall from almost underneath the crossbar.

Two minutes from time it got even better for the home side when Mutch tripped MacLeod inside the area and after referee Stuart Randall pointed to the spot MacLeod rolled the penalty down the middle past Nicol.

In stoppage time Strathspey grabbed a consolation when Mackenzie fired into the bottom left corner from the edge of the area.

