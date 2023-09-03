Formartine United twice come from behind to beat Keith; Brechin City too strong for Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Formartine United twice come from behind to beat Keith; Brechin City too strong for Rothes

Stuart Anderson praised his Formartine players after a hard-earned win.

By Reporter
Formartine's Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Formartine's Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Formartine United showed their character by twice coming from behind to defeat Keith 3-2.

The Pitmedden team had two goals disallowed for offside in the game but their manager Stuart Anderson was happy his players managed to grind out the win.

He said: “We had to work hard but we knew we would have to do that that before coming up here.

“Keith’s recruitment has been very good with lots of good players in their team so in the end it’s a really good win.

“Our goalkeeper had little to do apart from pick out of the net twice so that was frustrating.

“It tested our character and we showed we had that in abundance.

“As well as our goals we’ve missed a penalty and their keeper has made some great saves.

“But the win comes at a cost because Daniel Park took a sore one and defenders Lewis Wilson and Kieran Adams also had to come off injured.

After a goal-less first half Keith took the lead in 49 minutes.

Kieran Yeats played in a cross which hit the hand of Graeme Rodger and Gavin Elphinstone sent Ewan MacDonald the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Formartine equalised in 58 minutes through Rodger with a sweet, low left-footed strike into the corner.

But the Maroons took only two minutes to restore their lead and this time it was Jordan Cooper with a great placement into the corner of the net after initial attempts were blocked.

The introduction of former Rothie Rovers forward Jake Stewart made a huge difference in the turning of the game.

The second equaliser arrived in 72 minutes when Stewart crossed from the right and Rodger again found the net this time with a downward header.

Then four minutes from time Stewart cut the ball back for Julian Wade to turn the ball home at the near post.

Formartine had the luxury of not needing a penalty conversion to ensure the win, the outstanding Craig Reid saving from Aidan Combe.

Keith boss Craig Ewen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson. 

Keith boss Craig Ewen said: “I’m gutted for our players because I felt we deserved something.

“We went toe for toe with one of the best teams in the league.

“Unfortunately we’ve just been done by having to defend too many throw-ins.

Their throw-ins were like corners and we had to defend a barrage in the second half.

“We needed to hold the lead at 2-1 a bit longer to get the minimum desired, a draw out of the game.

“I’m proud of their work-rate, effort and bravery but we have to learn about game management.”

Rothes 0-2 Brechin City

Clinical strikes from Brechin City strikers Grady McGrath and Liam Duell saw off a spirited challenge from Rothes at Mackessack Park.

Brechin manager Andy Kirk said: “I’m pleased with the performance and in the first half I think we dominated the game.

“We were in total control and we got those two first half goals, and we could have done even better on a couple of occasions but the pitch was a little bit sticky.

“This is a difficult place to come.

“Rothes are well-organised and their a strong team.

“I’m just pleased to have put in a good performance and come away with three points and a clean sheet.”

Brechin opened the scoring in the 21st minute, a long ball forward picked out Grady McGrath and last season’s Highland League top goalscorer planted the ball past Sean McCarthy from 12 yards.

Shortly after City keeper Lenny Wilson had look smart to palm away a superb overhead kick from Fraser Robertson.

Seven minutes from the break Callum Haspell saw his downward header ease past the post as Rothes went in search of an equaliser before half-time.

On the stroke of half time Brechin City made it 2-0 when Gary Kerr lost possession on near the halfway line.

The ball was played forward and Liam Duell slipped the ball past McCarthy from 10 yards with Rothes boss Ross Jack shown a red card by referee Owen Lawrence following the goal.

Five minutes after the break Brechin were reduced to 10 men when Marc Scott was shown a second yellow card for a lunging challenge.

It took a brilliant save from McCarthy to stop a close-range Euan Spark downward header from increasing City’s lead in the 64th minute.

Rothes manager Jack said: “We don’t have a lethal finisher like Grady McGrath.

“I thought their second goal was well offside.

“I made my thoughts known but I didn’t swear – the reason I was sent off apparently was because I left the technical area – that was a straight red, which really shocked me.”

 

