Ross Morrison reckons team spirit can propel Lossiemouth to first win when they tackle Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ross Morrison reckons team spirit can propel Lossiemouth to first win when they tackle Rothes

The Coasters haven't won in nine games in all competitions this term ahead of facing the Speysiders at Mackessack Park.

By Callum Law
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041288 Callum Law, Keith. Highland League Keith 0 Vs Lossiemouth 2. Picture shows 11 Keith Liam Duncan and 19 Lossie Ross Morrison February 25th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041288 Callum Law, Keith. Highland League Keith 0 Vs Lossiemouth 2. Picture shows 11 Keith Liam Duncan and 19 Lossie Ross Morrison February 25th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ross Morrison believes the character within Lossiemouth’s squad could be key as they search for a first win of the season.

The Coasters visit Mackessack Park this afternoon to face Rothes having picked up two points from their first seven Highland League fixtures.

Lossie have also been knocked out of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and the North of Scotland Cup.

But winger Morrison believes the camaraderie within the Grant Park squad can help their form improve.

The 27-year-old said: “It’s a cliche and every team might say it about team spirit and character, but I think for Lossie it is accurate.

“Just about everyone in our squad is from within a 10-mile radius of Lossie and we’re all quite close.

Ross Morrison in action for Lossiemouth

“We’re a tight group and I think that does help, if we could get that first win it would hopefully propel us up the table.

“I think we’ve got a good squad and most of us have been together a while so it’s about delivering now and picking up points.

“We’ve picked up a couple of good points, but a win would kick us on.

“I don’t feel we’re far away, but we need to show that as players rather than just talking about it and if we could do it in this game it could kickstart our season.”

Speysiders seek improvement

Rothes have taken seven points from their first six league games, but with five of those fixtures having been at home manager Ross Jack is frustrated not to have made a better start.

He added: “It’s been very bitty, we’ve been unfortunate in a couple of games and have deserved to lose in another couple.

“We definitely would have liked to have done better with the home games we’ve had.

Rothes manager Ross Jack admits his side can play better than they have done at the start of the season

“It’s been close but no cigar at times, we’ve got to keep battling away and working hard and I believe our fortunes will turn.

“I could talk about hard-luck stories but so could every team. We haven’t quite been at our best so far.”

Jack hopes to have Alan Pollock and Aidan Wilson back in his squad this afternoon but Gary Kerr and Sean McCarthy look set to miss out.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, champions Brechin City look to continue their unbeaten start when Strathspey Thistle visit Glebe Park.

The Grantown Jags, who are still seeking their first points, are without James McShane, Ross Logan, Iain Ross, Daniel Whitehorn, Liam Grant, Callum Ligertwood, Taylor Sutherland and Jude Fraser.

However, they are boosted by the return of Steve Martin and Jordan Shaw, as well as new signing, midfielder Kane Davies, who has joined from Forres Mechanics.

On adding Davies, who has penned a one-year deal, Strathspey boss Robert MacCormack said: “I’m delighted to manage to bring Kane back to the club after a lot of interest in him.

Kane Davies, right, during his spell with Forres Mechanics. Image: Jasperimage.

“He’s another local player that will come in and make the squad stronger, which is exactly what we are looking to do.

“We want the best local players here and he is certainly one of them. He’s an experienced Highland League player and will bring that much-needed experience to the squad.

“I’m looking forward to working with Kane and I’m confident he will be a great signing for us.”

Keith are without Stewart Hutcheon and Adam Morrison for Brora Rangers’ visit to Kynoch Park. The Cattachs are buoyed by their 7-3 North of Scotland Cup win against Clachnacuddin in midweek.

Nairn County hope to have Ross Tokely back for their Station Park meeting with Inverurie Locos, but Kenny McKenzie and Andrew Greig are still out.

The Railwaymen are missing Thomas Reid and Sam Burnett, while Josh Buchan is a doubt.

Ross Tokely, right, could return for Nain’s Highland League game with Inverurie Locos

Turriff United face Forres Mechanics at the Haughs, but are still missing Rory Brown and James Chalmers.

The Can-Cans are without Thomas Brady, Craig MacKenzie and Callum Johnston.

Martin MacKinnon, Harry Hennem and James Anderson are absent for Clach’s meeting with Formartine United at Grant Street Park.

The visitors are without Julian Wade, Johnny Crawford, Daniel Park and Aidan Combe, but Kieran Adams and Lewis Wilson return.

Deveronvale look to get back to winning ways against fourth-placed Huntly at Princess Royal Park.

Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview – Build-up to camera games and another chance to win an HLW mug

More from Highland League

5 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Deveronvale FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Wick player-manager Gary Manson CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Wick Academy look to tighten up for visit of Fraserburgh
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041527 Story by Callum Law Spain Park, Aberdeen Highland League match between Banks O' Dee and Buckie Thistle Pictured are Dee's Ramsay Davidson and Buckie's Max Barry Saturday 11th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee and Buckie Thistle bid to continue unbeaten Highland League starts
Brora Rangers Max Ewan in action.
GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup: Brora Rangers and Brechin City get semi-final home…
Another upcoming weekend of action means another Highland League Weekly preview show.
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Build-up to camera games and another chance…
13 September 2023. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Nairn County FC PICTURE CONTENT - Forres - Ethan Cairns and Nairn - Steven Mackay CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay happy to make playing return at 42
Max Ewan in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage
Brora Rangers advance to North of Scotland Cup semi-finals with 7-3 victory against Clachnacuddin
13 September 2023. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Nairn County FC PICTURE CONTENT - Nairn - Conor Gethins and Forres - Cobbor Austin CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Nairn County beat Forres Mechanics 5-0 to progress in North of Scotland Cup
Forres manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Forres Mechanics and Nairn County set sights on semi-final spot
26 September 2022. Inverness, Highlands and Islands, Scotland. This is Clachnacuddin FC Manager Jordan MacDonald.
Clach look for response on return to Brora in North of Scotland Cup
9 September 2023. Keith FC, Kynoch Park, Balloch Road, Keith,Aberdeenshire,AB55 5EN. This is from the Highland League Cup Game between - Keith FC v Buckie Thistle FC match. PICTURE CONTENT:- Keith GK - Craig Reid saves the penalty as Keith win match. CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Craig Reid chuffed his penalty tactics paid off for Keith against Buckie Thistle