Ross Morrison reckons team spirit can propel Lossiemouth to first win when they tackle Rothes

Ross Morrison believes the character within Lossiemouth’s squad could be key as they search for a first win of the season.

The Coasters visit Mackessack Park this afternoon to face Rothes having picked up two points from their first seven Highland League fixtures.

Lossie have also been knocked out of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and the North of Scotland Cup.

But winger Morrison believes the camaraderie within the Grant Park squad can help their form improve.

The 27-year-old said: “It’s a cliche and every team might say it about team spirit and character, but I think for Lossie it is accurate.

“Just about everyone in our squad is from within a 10-mile radius of Lossie and we’re all quite close.

“We’re a tight group and I think that does help, if we could get that first win it would hopefully propel us up the table.

“I think we’ve got a good squad and most of us have been together a while so it’s about delivering now and picking up points.

“We’ve picked up a couple of good points, but a win would kick us on.

“I don’t feel we’re far away, but we need to show that as players rather than just talking about it and if we could do it in this game it could kickstart our season.”

Speysiders seek improvement

Rothes have taken seven points from their first six league games, but with five of those fixtures having been at home manager Ross Jack is frustrated not to have made a better start.

He added: “It’s been very bitty, we’ve been unfortunate in a couple of games and have deserved to lose in another couple.

“We definitely would have liked to have done better with the home games we’ve had.

“It’s been close but no cigar at times, we’ve got to keep battling away and working hard and I believe our fortunes will turn.

“I could talk about hard-luck stories but so could every team. We haven’t quite been at our best so far.”

Jack hopes to have Alan Pollock and Aidan Wilson back in his squad this afternoon but Gary Kerr and Sean McCarthy look set to miss out.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, champions Brechin City look to continue their unbeaten start when Strathspey Thistle visit Glebe Park.

The Grantown Jags, who are still seeking their first points, are without James McShane, Ross Logan, Iain Ross, Daniel Whitehorn, Liam Grant, Callum Ligertwood, Taylor Sutherland and Jude Fraser.

However, they are boosted by the return of Steve Martin and Jordan Shaw, as well as new signing, midfielder Kane Davies, who has joined from Forres Mechanics.

On adding Davies, who has penned a one-year deal, Strathspey boss Robert MacCormack said: “I’m delighted to manage to bring Kane back to the club after a lot of interest in him.

“He’s another local player that will come in and make the squad stronger, which is exactly what we are looking to do.

“We want the best local players here and he is certainly one of them. He’s an experienced Highland League player and will bring that much-needed experience to the squad.

“I’m looking forward to working with Kane and I’m confident he will be a great signing for us.”

Keith are without Stewart Hutcheon and Adam Morrison for Brora Rangers’ visit to Kynoch Park. The Cattachs are buoyed by their 7-3 North of Scotland Cup win against Clachnacuddin in midweek.

Nairn County hope to have Ross Tokely back for their Station Park meeting with Inverurie Locos, but Kenny McKenzie and Andrew Greig are still out.

The Railwaymen are missing Thomas Reid and Sam Burnett, while Josh Buchan is a doubt.

Turriff United face Forres Mechanics at the Haughs, but are still missing Rory Brown and James Chalmers.

The Can-Cans are without Thomas Brady, Craig MacKenzie and Callum Johnston.

Martin MacKinnon, Harry Hennem and James Anderson are absent for Clach’s meeting with Formartine United at Grant Street Park.

The visitors are without Julian Wade, Johnny Crawford, Daniel Park and Aidan Combe, but Kieran Adams and Lewis Wilson return.

Deveronvale look to get back to winning ways against fourth-placed Huntly at Princess Royal Park.