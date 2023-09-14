Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview – Build-up to camera games and another chance to win an HLW mug

The latest Highland League Weekly preview show is available to watch for FREE right here.

On Saturday, our camera games will be the Breedon Highland League meetings between Rothes and Lossiemouth and Banks o’ Dee and Buckie Thistle – and the preview with Ryan Cryle, Callum Law and Paul Third has all of the key info and predictions on both clashes.

There’s also the lowdown on the other seven league matches taking place this weekend, and, of course, another chance to win a coveted Highland League Weekly mug by answering our teaser question.

Highland League Weekly – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two Breedon Highland League games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, latest news and features.

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Our weekly preview show is also back for the new campaign. Set to go live on Thursdays this season (rather than Fridays), it’s a short, sharp look ahead to the weekend fixture card.

Like last term, the preview show will be free to watch on our YouTube channel, the P&J website (visit our Highland League Weekly homepage) and on the HLW Twitter feed.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with more than 1,100 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.