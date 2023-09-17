Huntly hit Deveronvale for six; Brora Rangers run out narrow winners at Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly hit Deveronvale for six; Brora Rangers run out narrow winners at Keith

Andy Hunter hit a hat-trick as the Black and Golds hit the goal trail at Princess Royal Park.

By Reporter
Huntly's Andy Hunter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Huntly's Andy Hunter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Andy Hunter hit a hat-trick as Huntly recorded a 6-0 victory against Deveronvale.

The Strathbogie outfit moved up to third in the table with the win and manager Allan Hale is delighted with his side’s start to the season.

He said: “We created lots of opportunities against a side who have had a decent start to the season.

“Games in the past against Deveronvale have always been keenly fought so we expected a tough game.

“However, we set the tone quite early by moving the ball well and we were clinical with the opportunities we created, similar to last week’s game against Turriff.

“The third goal before half-time set us up for a really controlled second half performance, adding three more goals at the right times which made it a really convincing win for us.

“Michael Dangana and Robbie Foster have had all the credit this season so it was good to see other players get on the scoresheet.

“Keeping a clean sheet and limiting Vale to only one real chance near the end was also pleasing.”

Lewis Crosbie got Huntly up and running after 14 minutes with a close range header before Hunter repeated the feat to double the advantage four minutes later.

The visitors made it three 12 minutes from the break when Hunter broke free on the left to score.

The striker completed his hat trick after 51 minutes, seeing off the challenges of two Vale defenders to score from inside the box.

Ryan Sewell added number five after 65 minutes with substitute Angus Grant completing the scoring with 11 minutes remaining.

Huntly’s Cameron Heslop and Vale’s Michael Watson were red carded for getting involved in an incident with eight minutes left.

Vale assistant manager Richard Davidson said: “That’s 11 goals we have lost in two games and not notched one ourselves so we have been a bit toothless.

“It was naïve defending on the day, gifting them four of the goals and you are going to be up against it when you do that against a team that have good finishers.

“Fair play to Huntly, they came and did an impressive job but we have a lot of work to do”.

Keith 0-1 Brora Rangers

A Paul Brindle goal three minutes after half-time sealed the win for Brora Rangers against Keith at Kynoch Park in what was a dress rehearsal for the forthcoming Highland League Cup semi-final clash between the sides at Dudgeon Park.

The scoreline would have been greater but for another fine display by Maroons custodian Craig Reid, especially in the first half.

Brora manager Ally Macdonald said “It was a hard-fought game and good to get the three points.

“Keith stuck in and were difficult to break down, we had a few chances and were able to take one which came from a real moment of quality.

“We knew all about their goalie who makes some incredible saves.”

Brora’s Paul Brindle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Man of the match in their Highland League Cup win against Buckie Thistle, Reid pulled off a string of early fine saves, brilliantly parrying a net-bound shot, then reacting quickly to beat away another effort in the 11th minute.

A few minutes later he produced an astonishing one-handed save, following up quickly to block the loose ball.

The deadlock was broken three minutes after the break when Brindle slotted home from six yards out.

Brora seeking to put the game away were again denied by Reid in injury time.

In the dying embers, Keith’s Gavin Elphinstone received a second yellow card reducing his side to 10 men for the remaining couple of minutes.

Keith manager Craig Ewan said: “Brora were far ahead of us in the first half, and on the balance of play should have been two or three ahead.

“A combination of good goalkeeping and some last-ditch defending, as well as some poor finishing, kept it level.

“We came more into the game after we conceded, and there was certainly no lack of effort.

“We’re making small steps, this time last year we might have lost heavily.”

