Huntly hit Deveronvale for six; Brora Rangers run out narrow winners at Keith

Andy Hunter hit a hat-trick as Huntly recorded a 6-0 victory against Deveronvale.

The Strathbogie outfit moved up to third in the table with the win and manager Allan Hale is delighted with his side’s start to the season.

He said: “We created lots of opportunities against a side who have had a decent start to the season.

“Games in the past against Deveronvale have always been keenly fought so we expected a tough game.

“However, we set the tone quite early by moving the ball well and we were clinical with the opportunities we created, similar to last week’s game against Turriff.

“The third goal before half-time set us up for a really controlled second half performance, adding three more goals at the right times which made it a really convincing win for us.

“Michael Dangana and Robbie Foster have had all the credit this season so it was good to see other players get on the scoresheet.

“Keeping a clean sheet and limiting Vale to only one real chance near the end was also pleasing.”

Lewis Crosbie got Huntly up and running after 14 minutes with a close range header before Hunter repeated the feat to double the advantage four minutes later.

The visitors made it three 12 minutes from the break when Hunter broke free on the left to score.

The striker completed his hat trick after 51 minutes, seeing off the challenges of two Vale defenders to score from inside the box.

Ryan Sewell added number five after 65 minutes with substitute Angus Grant completing the scoring with 11 minutes remaining.

Huntly’s Cameron Heslop and Vale’s Michael Watson were red carded for getting involved in an incident with eight minutes left.

Vale assistant manager Richard Davidson said: “That’s 11 goals we have lost in two games and not notched one ourselves so we have been a bit toothless.

“It was naïve defending on the day, gifting them four of the goals and you are going to be up against it when you do that against a team that have good finishers.

“Fair play to Huntly, they came and did an impressive job but we have a lot of work to do”.

Keith 0-1 Brora Rangers

A Paul Brindle goal three minutes after half-time sealed the win for Brora Rangers against Keith at Kynoch Park in what was a dress rehearsal for the forthcoming Highland League Cup semi-final clash between the sides at Dudgeon Park.

The scoreline would have been greater but for another fine display by Maroons custodian Craig Reid, especially in the first half.

Brora manager Ally Macdonald said “It was a hard-fought game and good to get the three points.

“Keith stuck in and were difficult to break down, we had a few chances and were able to take one which came from a real moment of quality.

“We knew all about their goalie who makes some incredible saves.”

Man of the match in their Highland League Cup win against Buckie Thistle, Reid pulled off a string of early fine saves, brilliantly parrying a net-bound shot, then reacting quickly to beat away another effort in the 11th minute.

A few minutes later he produced an astonishing one-handed save, following up quickly to block the loose ball.

The deadlock was broken three minutes after the break when Brindle slotted home from six yards out.

Brora seeking to put the game away were again denied by Reid in injury time.

In the dying embers, Keith’s Gavin Elphinstone received a second yellow card reducing his side to 10 men for the remaining couple of minutes.

We are delighted to announce that our Goal Keeper Craig Reid has signed an extension to his contract keeping him at the maroons for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/CXUUPqeC9P — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) September 17, 2023

Keith manager Craig Ewan said: “Brora were far ahead of us in the first half, and on the balance of play should have been two or three ahead.

“A combination of good goalkeeping and some last-ditch defending, as well as some poor finishing, kept it level.

“We came more into the game after we conceded, and there was certainly no lack of effort.

“We’re making small steps, this time last year we might have lost heavily.”