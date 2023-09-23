Scottish Cup: Buckie Thistle look to get back on the goal trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Cup: Buckie Thistle look to get back on the goal trail

The Jags have drawn a blank in their last two outings ahead of facing Tayport.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle's Scott Adams is looking forward to facing Tayport in the Scottish Cup
Buckie Thistle's Scott Adams is looking forward to facing Tayport in the Scottish Cup

Attacker Scott Adams says the onus is on Buckie Thistle to find their shooting boots in today’s Scottish Cup clash with Tayport.

The Jags haven’t scored in their last two games ahead of this afternoon’s first round clash at The Canniepairt.

Having drawn a blank in their last two outings Buckie have lost to Banks o’ Dee in the Breedon Highland League and been knocked out of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup by Keith.

Adams, who has netted three goals this term, is confident they can bounce back against Tayport, who are eighth in the Midlands League.

The 26-year-old said: “We’ve had two games without a goal so the pressure is on the forward players to start scoring again.

“In the game against Keith I think we were unlucky not to score, we dominated possession but didn’t quite have that bit of cutting edge.

“However, last weekend against Banks o’ Dee we weren’t at the races so we need to get back on track.

“Playing for Buckie, we’re expected to dominate the ball, create chances and score goals.

“I think with the standards at the club, which are set by the manager, in every game we play we want to win and expect to win.

“That probably shows how far we’ve come in the last few years and then when there’s two bad results in a row people start to talk about us.

“We’re not panicking, but we want to get back to winning ways this weekend.”

Elsewhere, Lossiemouth are missing Baylee Campbell, Ross Elliott, Fraser Forbes and Henry Jordan for the visit of West of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Beith to Grant Park.

In-form Nairn County will hope to get the better of East of Scotland League Premier Divison leaders Broxburn Athletic at Albyn Park.

