Scottish Cup: Buckie Thistle look to get back on the goal trail

Attacker Scott Adams says the onus is on Buckie Thistle to find their shooting boots in today’s Scottish Cup clash with Tayport.

The Jags haven’t scored in their last two games ahead of this afternoon’s first round clash at The Canniepairt.

Having drawn a blank in their last two outings Buckie have lost to Banks o’ Dee in the Breedon Highland League and been knocked out of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup by Keith.

Adams, who has netted three goals this term, is confident they can bounce back against Tayport, who are eighth in the Midlands League.

The 26-year-old said: “We’ve had two games without a goal so the pressure is on the forward players to start scoring again.

“In the game against Keith I think we were unlucky not to score, we dominated possession but didn’t quite have that bit of cutting edge.

“However, last weekend against Banks o’ Dee we weren’t at the races so we need to get back on track.

“Playing for Buckie, we’re expected to dominate the ball, create chances and score goals.

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 NEXT MATCH 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ It's @ScottishCup week, Buckie Thistle travel to Tayside to take on Midlands League side @TayportFootball on Saturday afternoon. Mon the Jags!#scottishcup pic.twitter.com/PXsQoyFjaO — Buckie Thistle FC (@BuckieThistle) September 21, 2023

“I think with the standards at the club, which are set by the manager, in every game we play we want to win and expect to win.

“That probably shows how far we’ve come in the last few years and then when there’s two bad results in a row people start to talk about us.

“We’re not panicking, but we want to get back to winning ways this weekend.”

Elsewhere, Lossiemouth are missing Baylee Campbell, Ross Elliott, Fraser Forbes and Henry Jordan for the visit of West of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Beith to Grant Park.

In-form Nairn County will hope to get the better of East of Scotland League Premier Divison leaders Broxburn Athletic at Albyn Park.