Brechin’s late winner at Banks o’ Dee delights Andy Kirk

Andy Kirk praised Brechin City’s work ethic after they defeated Banks o’ Dee 1-0 at Spain Park to continue their great start to the season.

Ryan Ferguson’s 90th minute strike after Dee goalkeeper Andy Shearer had been penalised for handling a pass back was the difference between the sides.

City have taken 19 points from a possible 21 in the Breedon Highland League and are only behind leaders Formartine United, who have played a game more, on goal difference.

In rainy and windy conditions it was hard for both teams and Hedgemen manager Kirk said: “I’m delighted with the result.

“We knew it would be a tough game because Banks o’ Dee are a strong team.

“I think everyone watching probably thought it was going to end up as a draw.

“Football’s a strange game which can turn at any moment and one of the beauties of our team is they never stop and keep going to the end.

“They got that wee bit of fortune and then it’s a great free-kick to win it for us.

“We’re not in control of the decisions and whenever a situation develops it’s just about the players taking advantage of it and they did that.

“It’s an excellent start, we set targets last season and we’ve set targets this season.

“It’s going to be a tough season but we have to keep digging in and trying to pick up as many wins as we can.”

Late goal makes the difference

Brechin could have taken a first minute lead when Kevin McHattie’s cross from the left rebounded off the junction of post and crossbar.

McHattie also tested Shearer with a well-struck free-kick which skidded off the sodden surface, while Grady McGrath was twice denied by the Dee custodian in the first period.

In the second half Dee had the wind in their favour but found it difficult to test Brechin goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

The best opening for the hosts came when Lachie MacLeod got the better of Euan Spark, but Wilson was out smartly to smother as MacLeod went to pull the trigger.

In the final minute of normal time Brechin won it. Shearer picked the ball up under no pressure, but referee Dan McFarlane deemed that it had been passed back to him.

When the indirect free-kick was touched to Ferguson he curled a shot into the right corner.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “I’m disappointed with the result but we were pleased with the level of performance, I thought we were very good.

“To a man I thought the boys were excellent, but the goal is disappointing to concede so late on.

“There were quite a few bodies around it so it was difficult to see if it was a pass back or one of those that’s a tackle which ends up being a pass.

“We’ll watch it back and see. Andy Shearer has been in the game a long time and probably hasn’t had many of them but we need to move on.”