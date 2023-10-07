Brora Rangers and Keith bid for Highland League Cup final place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers and Keith bid for Highland League Cup final place

The winner of the tie at Dudgeon Park will face Fraserburgh in next weekend's final.

By Callum Law
Keith's Craig Reid, left, and Brora Rangers' Paul Brindle are aiming for a place in the Highland League Cup final
Keith's Craig Reid, left, and Brora Rangers' Paul Brindle are aiming for a place in the Highland League Cup final

Craig Reid is hoping Keith can produce more GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup heroics to reach their first final in a decade.

The Maroons face Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park this afternoon in their rearranged semi-final, with Fraserburgh awaiting the winners in next weekend’s final at Harlaw Park, Inverurie.

Goalkeeper Reid was Keith’s hero in the last round, saving two penalties in their shoot-out triumph against Buckie Thistle.

The custodian is daring to dream that the Kynoch Park club can spring another surprise and reach a first final since winning the Highland League Cup in 2013.

Reid said: “For me as a goalkeeper, they (penalty shoot-outs) are the only times you get to be the hero.

“It was a great day for the club and for everyone. At the same time, it counts for nothing if we don’t go and produce now.

“It’s not impossible for us, I think we have got a genuine chance but it’s going to be very tough up there.

Craig Reid celebrates Keith’s shoot-out win against Buckie Thistle in the last round of the Highland League Cup

“It’s the first semi-final in 10 years for the club, so it’s going to be really important for us to put on a good display.

“We probably didn’t think we were going to get past Buckie – looking back two years ago we got beaten 10-0.

“A cup game is a one-off, so if things go well for us and we take our chances, we have always got a chance.

“Brora have been the best passing team we’ve played so far this season.

“It’s going to be a tough one for the boys. If we stay tight and compact as a unit we will hopefully keep ourselves in the game.”

Brindle looks to make his mark again

Keith and Brora clashed in the Breedon Highland League three weeks ago at Kynoch Park with the Cattachs winning 1-0.

Paul Brindle got the goal that day and the attacker would love to be on target again to help Brora move a step closer to winning a third Highland League Cup in seven years.

He added: “Hopefully I can get another one on. That match was a tight affair, so it will be another tough one.

“Either side of that game against us, Keith have drawn with Buckie (before winning on penalties) and drawn with Fraserburgh.

Paul Brindle scored in Brora’s last game against Keith

“We will go into it with the same approach. We will keep believing in what we’re trying to do and hopefully we will get the rewards.

“It’s all about winning matches and winning trophies.

“With the way things have gone, there is almost an expectation to win here. Most seasons, Brora have picked up silverware.

“These semi-finals and finals are what you want to play in.”

Keith, meanwhile, have already made it through to the second round of the Morrison Motors Aberdeenshire Shield.

They were due to face Elgin City in the first round on Wednesday but the Borough Briggs side have “forfeited the match due to an unprecedented injury situation” at the club.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, in the Highland League fourth-placed Huntly look to continue their fine form when Fraserburgh visit Christie Park.

The Broch, who lost to Formartine United on Wednesday, will be without Paul Young and Bryan Hay.

Fraserburgh are also boosted by securing Hay, Connor Wood, Jamie Beagrie, Lewis Davidson, Logan Watt and Ross Aitken on contract extensions until the summer of 2026 with Greg Buchan, Joe Barbour and Sean Butcher penning deals until the summer of 2027.

Formartine welcome Forres Mechanics to North Lodge Park, but are missing Aaron Norris, Aidan Combe, Johnny Crawford and Daniel Park.

The Can-Cans hope to have Craig Mackenzie back in their squad following their midweek loss to Wick Academy.

Buoyed by that victory the Scorries tackle Lossiemouth at Grant Park and have Jack Halliday and Alan Hughes available again. Ross Elliott, Baylee Campbell and Ryan Farquhar are injured for the Coasters.

Fraser Robertson is a doubt for Rothes who host Turriff United at Mackessack Park. The visitors are without Neil Gauld, James Chalmers, Rory Brown and Kyle Gordon, but Max Foster returns.

Deveronvale welcome back Jayden Goldie, Jaydan Bradford and Michael Watson for Nairn County’s visit to Princess Royal Park. Conor Gethins is sidelined for the Wee County.

Banks o’ Dee entertain Clachnacuddin at Spain Park with both sides looking to get back to winning ways.

Inverurie Locos and Strathspey Thistle will both be looking to record their first league victories of the campaign when they clash at Harlaw Park.

Inverurie, meanwhile, are inviting applications for the position of first-team head coach.

The Railwaymen dismissed Andy Low last month with Jamie Watt in interim charge.
Interested parties are asked to contact inverurielocoworksfc@highlandleague.com

 

Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview – Will Brora Rangers or Keith come through Saturday’s rearranged League Cup semi-final?

More from Highland League

Keith's Craig Reid, left, and Brora Rangers' Paul Brindle are aiming for a place in the Highland League Cup final
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Will it be third time lucky for…
Keith's Craig Reid, left, and Brora Rangers' Paul Brindle are aiming for a place in the Highland League Cup final
Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson hopes Aberdeenshire Shield success can be valuable lesson for his…
Inverurie Locos' manager Jamie Watt
Jamie Watt hopes Inverurie Locos can keep building momentum after Aberdeenshire Shield win
Keith's Craig Reid, left, and Brora Rangers' Paul Brindle are aiming for a place in the Highland League Cup final
Banks o' Dee defeat Hermes 4-3 to book Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final spot
Keith's Craig Reid, left, and Brora Rangers' Paul Brindle are aiming for a place in the Highland League Cup final
Honours even as Forres Mechanics come back to draw with Clachnacuddin in Highland League
Keith's Craig Reid, left, and Brora Rangers' Paul Brindle are aiming for a place in the Highland League Cup final
Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield
Keith's Craig Reid, left, and Brora Rangers' Paul Brindle are aiming for a place in the Highland League Cup final
Rothes move into top-half with victory over Strathspey Thistle
Keith's Craig Reid, left, and Brora Rangers' Paul Brindle are aiming for a place in the Highland League Cup final
Inverurie Locos beat Dyce in Aberdeenshire Shield first round
Keith's Craig Reid, left, and Brora Rangers' Paul Brindle are aiming for a place in the Highland League Cup final
EXCLUSIVE: Dean Donaldson set to leave Turriff United for Inverurie Locos manager's role
Keith's Craig Reid, left, and Brora Rangers' Paul Brindle are aiming for a place in the Highland League Cup final
Ross Jack looks for ruthless streak from Rothes in Strathspey clash