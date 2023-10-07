Brora Rangers and Keith bid for Highland League Cup final place

Craig Reid is hoping Keith can produce more GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup heroics to reach their first final in a decade.

The Maroons face Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park this afternoon in their rearranged semi-final, with Fraserburgh awaiting the winners in next weekend’s final at Harlaw Park, Inverurie.

Goalkeeper Reid was Keith’s hero in the last round, saving two penalties in their shoot-out triumph against Buckie Thistle.

The custodian is daring to dream that the Kynoch Park club can spring another surprise and reach a first final since winning the Highland League Cup in 2013.

Reid said: “For me as a goalkeeper, they (penalty shoot-outs) are the only times you get to be the hero.

“It was a great day for the club and for everyone. At the same time, it counts for nothing if we don’t go and produce now.

“It’s not impossible for us, I think we have got a genuine chance but it’s going to be very tough up there.

“It’s the first semi-final in 10 years for the club, so it’s going to be really important for us to put on a good display.

“We probably didn’t think we were going to get past Buckie – looking back two years ago we got beaten 10-0.

“A cup game is a one-off, so if things go well for us and we take our chances, we have always got a chance.

“Brora have been the best passing team we’ve played so far this season.

“It’s going to be a tough one for the boys. If we stay tight and compact as a unit we will hopefully keep ourselves in the game.”

Brindle looks to make his mark again

Keith and Brora clashed in the Breedon Highland League three weeks ago at Kynoch Park with the Cattachs winning 1-0.

Paul Brindle got the goal that day and the attacker would love to be on target again to help Brora move a step closer to winning a third Highland League Cup in seven years.

He added: “Hopefully I can get another one on. That match was a tight affair, so it will be another tough one.

“Either side of that game against us, Keith have drawn with Buckie (before winning on penalties) and drawn with Fraserburgh.

“We will go into it with the same approach. We will keep believing in what we’re trying to do and hopefully we will get the rewards.

“It’s all about winning matches and winning trophies.

“With the way things have gone, there is almost an expectation to win here. Most seasons, Brora have picked up silverware.

“These semi-finals and finals are what you want to play in.”

Keith, meanwhile, have already made it through to the second round of the Morrison Motors Aberdeenshire Shield.

They were due to face Elgin City in the first round on Wednesday but the Borough Briggs side have “forfeited the match due to an unprecedented injury situation” at the club.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, in the Highland League fourth-placed Huntly look to continue their fine form when Fraserburgh visit Christie Park.

The Broch, who lost to Formartine United on Wednesday, will be without Paul Young and Bryan Hay.

Fraserburgh are also boosted by securing Hay, Connor Wood, Jamie Beagrie, Lewis Davidson, Logan Watt and Ross Aitken on contract extensions until the summer of 2026 with Greg Buchan, Joe Barbour and Sean Butcher penning deals until the summer of 2027.

Formartine welcome Forres Mechanics to North Lodge Park, but are missing Aaron Norris, Aidan Combe, Johnny Crawford and Daniel Park.

The Can-Cans hope to have Craig Mackenzie back in their squad following their midweek loss to Wick Academy.

Buoyed by that victory the Scorries tackle Lossiemouth at Grant Park and have Jack Halliday and Alan Hughes available again. Ross Elliott, Baylee Campbell and Ryan Farquhar are injured for the Coasters.

Fraser Robertson is a doubt for Rothes who host Turriff United at Mackessack Park. The visitors are without Neil Gauld, James Chalmers, Rory Brown and Kyle Gordon, but Max Foster returns.

Deveronvale welcome back Jayden Goldie, Jaydan Bradford and Michael Watson for Nairn County’s visit to Princess Royal Park. Conor Gethins is sidelined for the Wee County.

Banks o’ Dee entertain Clachnacuddin at Spain Park with both sides looking to get back to winning ways.

Inverurie Locos and Strathspey Thistle will both be looking to record their first league victories of the campaign when they clash at Harlaw Park.

Inverurie, meanwhile, are inviting applications for the position of first-team head coach.

The Railwaymen dismissed Andy Low last month with Jamie Watt in interim charge.

Interested parties are asked to contact inverurielocoworksfc@highlandleague.com