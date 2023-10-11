Ross Jack looks for ruthless streak from Rothes in Strathspey clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Jack looks for ruthless streak from Rothes in Strathspey clash

The Speysiders face the Grantown Jags and Forres take on Clach in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Rothes manager Ross Jack is keen for his team to score more goals
Rothes manager Ross Jack is keen for his team to score more goals

Ross Jack is desperate to see Rothes sharpen up in front of goal.

The Speysiders take on Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park tonight in the Breedon Highland League, having scored 13 goals in 12 games in all competitions this season.

Manager Jack says the statistic needs to improve, and said: “There have been positives recently, but a negative has been the lack of goals we’ve scored.

“We’re working really hard on scoring more goals.

“We can’t blame one area of the team.

“It’s the team as a whole, and forwards, midfielders and defenders have all had chances in recent games and we haven’t taken them.

“The top teams capitalise when they get chances.

“Goalscorers are a top commodity who can be hard to come by – we never stop looking.

“But I feel we have good forwards in our squad already. We just need to be a bit more ruthless.”

Strathspey are the only side in the Highland League without a point after losing 5-0 to Inverurie Locos on Saturday.

Boss Robert MacCormack is keen to keep confidence high. and added: “I know the boys are better than what they’ve showed and I keep telling them that.

Strathspey boss Robert MacCormack is upbeat ahead of their game against Rothes

“We’ve had a fairly tough start to the season, but that’s not an excuse – we need to start putting points on the board.

“On Saturday against Inverurie, we conceded after two minutes to put us on the back foot immediately.

“We lost the third goal 30 seconds into the second half, which is disappointing.

“We need to learn from that. We need to give ourselves a better chance in games by staying in them for longer.”

Can-Cans in consistency quest

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics are seeking their first league win since August 19 when Clachnacuddin visit Mosset Park.

The Can-Cans won three of their first four in the league, but have taken only one point from the next four fixtures.

Manager Steven MacDonald said: “The thing at the start of the season for us was always trying to be more consistent.

“Even in difficult runs, you need to still find a way to pick up points, and that’s something we need to improve on.”

Forres boss Steven MacDonald has been preparing his side to face Clach.

The Lilywhites are still without a league win, but are buoyed by Saturday’s draw with Banks o’ Dee.

Interim co-manager Blair Lawrie added: “The work-rate has been phenomenal, but we’ll be needing that and more to get something from the game.

“We need to put in a positive performance in terms of togetherness and work-rate, and hopefully the win will come.”

