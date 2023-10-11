Ross Jack looks for ruthless streak from Rothes in Strathspey clash

Ross Jack is desperate to see Rothes sharpen up in front of goal.

The Speysiders take on Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park tonight in the Breedon Highland League, having scored 13 goals in 12 games in all competitions this season.

Manager Jack says the statistic needs to improve, and said: “There have been positives recently, but a negative has been the lack of goals we’ve scored.

“We’re working really hard on scoring more goals.

“We can’t blame one area of the team.

“It’s the team as a whole, and forwards, midfielders and defenders have all had chances in recent games and we haven’t taken them.

“The top teams capitalise when they get chances.

“Goalscorers are a top commodity who can be hard to come by – we never stop looking.

“But I feel we have good forwards in our squad already. We just need to be a bit more ruthless.”

Strathspey are the only side in the Highland League without a point after losing 5-0 to Inverurie Locos on Saturday.

Boss Robert MacCormack is keen to keep confidence high. and added: “I know the boys are better than what they’ve showed and I keep telling them that.

“We’ve had a fairly tough start to the season, but that’s not an excuse – we need to start putting points on the board.

“On Saturday against Inverurie, we conceded after two minutes to put us on the back foot immediately.

“We lost the third goal 30 seconds into the second half, which is disappointing.

“We need to learn from that. We need to give ourselves a better chance in games by staying in them for longer.”

Can-Cans in consistency quest

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics are seeking their first league win since August 19 when Clachnacuddin visit Mosset Park.

The Can-Cans won three of their first four in the league, but have taken only one point from the next four fixtures.

Manager Steven MacDonald said: “The thing at the start of the season for us was always trying to be more consistent.

“Even in difficult runs, you need to still find a way to pick up points, and that’s something we need to improve on.”

The Lilywhites are still without a league win, but are buoyed by Saturday’s draw with Banks o’ Dee.

Interim co-manager Blair Lawrie added: “The work-rate has been phenomenal, but we’ll be needing that and more to get something from the game.

“We need to put in a positive performance in terms of togetherness and work-rate, and hopefully the win will come.”