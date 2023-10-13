Now’s the time to get your dream bathroom without breaking the bank

We’d all love to get that Instagram-ready bathroom but some may worry about the price tag during this cost-of-living crisis. Well, the good news is there are some great bathroom deals out there that will let you get the look you want for a lot less than you might imagine.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

But now is the time to strike, as suppliers often raise their prices come the new year.

Neil Cunningham runs NYC Bathrooms in Aberdeen which has just launched a range of great offers on many of its stylish ranges, some of which have as much as 50% off. On top of that there are also deals on everything from tiles and panelling to flooring and accessories.

Neil says: “With the amazing offers currently running, having a quality, luxury bathroom need not break the bank. One of our main supply partners, the Bathroom Brands Group, has a once-a-year ‘up to 50% sale’ which covers premium manufacturers such as Crosswater, Burlington & Britton.”

So what do you need to know to get your dream bathroom?

Choose your style

First you’ll have to decide on the style of bathroom you want. There’s no need to feel boxed in here. You can go for rustic or modern. You can be bold and brash or opt for something more calming. There are bathrooms that will make you feel like you’re in a relaxing spa, while others can take you back in time to the Victorian era. The only thing that’s holding you back is your imagination.

NYC Bathrooms has a huge range on display at its Aberdeen showroom. You’ll be able to find whatever you need, regardless of budget.

Neil adds: “Whether it be cutting-edge contemporary designs, classic traditional bathroom ware or affordable, yet luxury solutions, we have something that will suit all needs and budgets. Our showroom includes the latest trends in the bathroom market with colourful, earthy-toned vanity furniture units, along with stylish taps, showers and enclosures complementing colour finishes such as brushed bronze.”

Let the experts guide you to great bathroom deals

When you’re looking at a new bathroom it pays to get advice from the experts.

NYC bathroom has a team of experienced designers who will talk you through the whole process. You can tell them your exact needs and wants and they will tailor a bespoke solution for you. If you provide your bathrooms measurements, they can also produce stunning 3D designs using the industry’s premium CAD software so you can see exactly what you will be getting. This helps the customer visualise how the end products will look in their own home and will assist the tradespeople when it comes to the physical installation of the bathroom.

The designers will also be able to advise you on the best products to complement the range you’ve opted for from chrome, black or brushed brass taps to hinged or sliding doors on your shower cabinet.

NYC: the bathroom specialists

NYC has been specialising in bathrooms for more than 15 years and has a team with over 40 years experience in the trade. It has a wide range of high quality products at a range of price points to make sure they can suit every pocket.

The deals it has currently running are for a limited time only and many products are on offer while stocks last. So don’t delay. Visit the showroom and get started on your bathroom journey.

Find out more about the great bathroom deals on offer at NYC Bathrooms in Aberdeen.