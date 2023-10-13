Now’s the time to get your dream bathroom without breaking the bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Now’s the time to get your dream bathroom without breaking the bank

A guide to the best deals around.

In partnership with NYC Bathrooms
Mada Clay bathroom
The Mada Clay range is one of the great bathroom deals on offer at NYC in Aberdeen.

We’d all love to get that Instagram-ready bathroom but some may worry about the price tag during this cost-of-living crisis. Well, the good news is there are some great bathroom deals out there that will let you get the look you want for a lot less than you might imagine.

But now is the time to strike, as suppliers often raise their prices come the new year.

Neil Cunningham runs NYC Bathrooms in Aberdeen which has just launched a range of great offers on many of its stylish ranges, some of which have as much as 50% off. On top of that there are also deals on everything from tiles and panelling to flooring and accessories.

Neil says: “With the amazing offers currently running, having a quality, luxury bathroom need not break the bank. One of our main supply partners, the Bathroom Brands Group, has a once-a-year ‘up to 50% sale’ which covers premium manufacturers such as Crosswater, Burlington & Britton.”

So what do you need to know to get your dream bathroom?

Choose your style

Alo Cloak Grey bathroom
A stylish Alo Cloak Grey bathroom.

First you’ll have to decide on the style of bathroom you want. There’s no need to feel boxed in here. You can go for rustic or modern. You can be bold and brash or opt for something more calming. There are bathrooms that will make you feel like you’re in a relaxing spa, while others can take you back in time to the Victorian era. The only thing that’s holding you back is your imagination.

NYC Bathrooms has a huge range on display at its Aberdeen showroom. You’ll be able to find whatever you need, regardless of budget.

Neil adds: “Whether it be cutting-edge contemporary designs, classic traditional bathroom ware or affordable, yet luxury solutions, we have something that will suit all needs and budgets. Our showroom includes the latest trends in the bathroom market with colourful, earthy-toned vanity furniture units, along with stylish taps, showers and enclosures complementing colour finishes such as brushed bronze.”

Let the experts guide you to great bathroom deals

The Mada Blue range.
Bathroom deals at NYC in Aberdeen include the stunning Mada Blue range.

When you’re looking at a new bathroom it pays to get advice from the experts.

NYC bathroom has a team of experienced designers who will talk you through the whole process. You can tell them your exact needs and wants and they will tailor a bespoke solution for you. If you provide your bathrooms measurements, they can also produce stunning 3D designs using the industry’s premium CAD software so you can see exactly what you will be getting. This helps the customer visualise how the end products will look in their own home and will assist the tradespeople when it comes to the physical installation of the bathroom.

The designers will also be able to advise you on the best products to complement the range you’ve opted for from chrome, black or brushed brass taps to hinged or sliding doors on your shower cabinet.

NYC: the bathroom specialists

NYC Bathrooms showroom in Aberdeen.
NYC Bathrooms has a huge range on display at its showroom in Aberdeen.

NYC has been specialising in bathrooms for more than 15 years and has a team with over 40 years experience in the trade. It has a wide range of high quality products at a range of price points to make sure they can suit every pocket.

The deals it has currently running are for a limited time only and many products are on offer while stocks last. So don’t delay. Visit the showroom and get started on your bathroom journey.

Find out more about the great bathroom deals on offer at NYC Bathrooms in Aberdeen.

