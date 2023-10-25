Brora Rangers’ Martin Maclean reflects on journey from island football to Scottish Cup shocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brora Rangers’ Martin Maclean reflects on journey from island football to Scottish Cup shocks

The midfielder, who grew up on Lewis, signed for the Cattachs in 2012.

By Callum Law
Martin Maclean, left, in action for Brora Rangers.
Martin Maclean, left, in action for Brora Rangers.

Brora Rangers stalwart Martin Maclean has gone from local football on the Isle of Lewis to taking scalps in the Scottish Cup.

And the midfielder hopes the Cattachs claim another this weekend when they tackle League Two side Stenhousemuir at Ochilview in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Maclean signed for Brora in the summer of 2012, having previously played in Lewis for his local village side Back.

During his time at Dudgeon Park, the 32-year-old has enjoyed plenty of success in the Scottish Cup, which has included beating the likes of Stranraer and East Fife and, most-famously, Hearts.

Reflecting on how he joined Brora, Maclean said: “I signed and travelled over for the first year-and-a-half to play.

“Once I’d finished my apprenticeship as an electrician, I managed to get a job on the mainland and moved over, which made life a wee bit easier.

“Ben Mackay (one of Brora’s sponsors) was over on Lewis fishing and there was a local cup final we were playing in which he ended up watching and that was how it started really.

“It’s hard to say what would have happened if I hadn’t come over for football – I’d probably have just stayed at home.

Martin Maclean on the ball for Brora.

“Before I’d finished my apprenticeship, it wasn’t possible to come over. I had to travel, Brora were happy for me to do that and it’s worked out fine.

“There’s a local league on Lewis with nine teams, the season ends in September and you’ve got a whole winter with no football.

“So playing in the Highland League was a big change, and the chance to play in the Scottish Cup against teams from higher levels – and at this level generally – has been great.

“I played against Rangers (in a 2014 friendly), who I’ve supported since I’ve been a wee boy, we played Kilmarnock in this competition and also managed to beat Hearts.

“Getting the chance to do that coming from Lewis and amateur football is a big thing and was a big change.

“It’s something I’m proud I’ve been able to do.”

Cattachs enjoy being shock specialists

In March 2021, Maclean played a starring role as Brora caused one of the caused one of the biggest shocks in cup history – scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory against Hearts at Dudgeon Park.

Looking ahead to facing Stenny on Saturday, Maclean hopes the Cattachs can punch above their weight again this term.

He added: “Everyone knows that clubs at our level are always looking to get a run in the Scottish Cup.

“It’s good to have games against clubs like Stenhousemuir who are from a higher level. We’ve all enjoyed the wins we’ve had.

“It’s just about trying to replicate what we’ve done before and see if we can punch above our weight.

“If you can get into the hat with some of the bigger teams it’s always something to look forward to.

“The Hearts game is obviously a very fond memory. It was a great achievement which will be remembered for a long time.

“We’d be doing well to replicate that again, but that’s always the aim I suppose.

“It was about the great team effort on the night and everyone’s remembered for it rather than just one individual for scoring.

“Jordan MacRae scored as well that night, and he’ll remember it forever as well – but it was more about the team effort.”

