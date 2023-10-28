Strathspey Thistle look for morale-boosting Breedon Highland League win against Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strathspey Thistle look for morale-boosting Breedon Highland League win against Lossiemouth

The Grantown Jags face the Coasters at Seafield Park looking for their first points in the league.

By Callum Law
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack, who's preparing for the Scottish Cup
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking for his team to get off the mark in the Highland League

Manager Robert MacCormack hopes today’s Breedon Highland League clash with Lossiemouth can kickstart their campaign.

The Grantown Jags are without a point at the bottom of the table ahead of facing the Coasters at Seafield Park.

This afternoon’s game is the first of four straight fixtures against clubs in the bottom six and MacCormack recognises their importance.

He said: “It’s about getting the guys to believe in themselves because we have got good players in our team.

“If we could pick up that first win in the league it should push us on, but it would be massive for us to get a result.

“Our next four or five games are really important and we’d be looking to try to win them all because we don’t want to be detached.

“But it’s not as simple as that, we’ve got to focus on one game at a time so we’re focused on Lossiemouth.”

Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick.

Lossie haven’t had a game for three weeks, but on their last outing earned their first win of the campaign.

Boss Frank McGettrick is eager to build on it, and added: “Not having a game has been frustrating and hopefully we haven’t lost that bit of sharpness.

“If can play in a similar manner to the Wick game, we’ll have a good chance, and if you can keep a clean sheet, you’ll always get something.”

Elsewhere, Keith are without Nathan McKeown and Liam Cheyne, with Jordan Cooper a doubt, for Rothes’ visit to Kynoch Park.

The Speysiders are missing Allen Mackenzie, while Fraser Robertson and Sean McCarthy are doubtful.

Fraser Dingwall and Andrew Greig are out for Nairn County’s Station Park encounter with Wick Academy.

The Scorries travel minus Brandon Sinclair, James Mackay, Mark Macadie, David Allan and Owen Rendall.

