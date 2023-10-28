Strathspey Thistle look for morale-boosting Breedon Highland League win against Lossiemouth

Manager Robert MacCormack hopes today’s Breedon Highland League clash with Lossiemouth can kickstart their campaign.

The Grantown Jags are without a point at the bottom of the table ahead of facing the Coasters at Seafield Park.

This afternoon’s game is the first of four straight fixtures against clubs in the bottom six and MacCormack recognises their importance.

He said: “It’s about getting the guys to believe in themselves because we have got good players in our team.

“If we could pick up that first win in the league it should push us on, but it would be massive for us to get a result.

“Our next four or five games are really important and we’d be looking to try to win them all because we don’t want to be detached.

“But it’s not as simple as that, we’ve got to focus on one game at a time so we’re focused on Lossiemouth.”

Lossie haven’t had a game for three weeks, but on their last outing earned their first win of the campaign.

Boss Frank McGettrick is eager to build on it, and added: “Not having a game has been frustrating and hopefully we haven’t lost that bit of sharpness.

“If can play in a similar manner to the Wick game, we’ll have a good chance, and if you can keep a clean sheet, you’ll always get something.”

News from the other league games

Elsewhere, Keith are without Nathan McKeown and Liam Cheyne, with Jordan Cooper a doubt, for Rothes’ visit to Kynoch Park.

The Speysiders are missing Allen Mackenzie, while Fraser Robertson and Sean McCarthy are doubtful.

Fraser Dingwall and Andrew Greig are out for Nairn County’s Station Park encounter with Wick Academy.

The Scorries travel minus Brandon Sinclair, James Mackay, Mark Macadie, David Allan and Owen Rendall.