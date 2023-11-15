Fundraiser arranged to assist Deveronvale’s Dane Ballard on recovery trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fundraiser arranged to assist Deveronvale’s Dane Ballard on recovery trail

The striker is currently out after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in pre-season.

By Callum Law
Deveronvale FC's No9 Dane Ballard on the ball
Deveronvale FC's No9 Dane Ballard on the ball

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart hopes supporters can play their part in Dane Ballard’s recovery from injury.

The Banffers’ talismanic striker ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during pre-season, the second time he has suffered such an injury.

Ballard has since had his operation with Vale’s management team organising a race night this Saturday at Duff House Royal Golf Club in an attempt raise some funds to meet the costs of the surgery.

Princess Royal Park gaffer Stewart said: “The club isn’t in a position to fund it, which I imagine would be the same for a lot of Highland League clubs, but have contributed in various ways to the fundraising.

“Dane’s had his operation and he’s funded it so we’re trying to recoup some of that money for him.

Manager Craig Stewart wants to see Dane Ballard back in a Deveronvale shirt

“We’ve had a fair bit of support in terms of race sponsorship and buying horses for the night.

“But it would be great if people can come along and enjoy what should be a really good evening.

“It would mean a lot to Dane if people turn up and show their support.”

Striker still has a lot to offer

Ballard joined Deveronvale from Buchanhaven Hearts in March 2016 and has netted 72 goals for the club during his stint.

In September 2018 he ruptured his ACL for the first time but after successful surgery made his comeback in 2020 just before the Covid-19 pandemic arrived.

Since returning to action the 32-year-old bagged 17 goals during the 2021-22 campaign and 18 goals last term before sustaining his injury in July.

Stewart feels Ballard still has a huge amount to offer to Deveronvale on his return.

He added: “Dane’s been through it before and knows what it takes to come back.

“Dane’s focused, he’s got his own ambitions in terms of the amount of goals he wants to score for Deveronvale and he’s committed to coming back.

“We need him and we’re all hoping his recovery goes very well. We’re aiming to have him back for the beginning of next season because there’s no question we’ve missed him.”

Saturday’s race night at Duff House Royal Golf Club begins at 7.30pm with entry costing £5.

Watch: Highland League Weekly – North of Scotland Cup final highlights and celebrations, plus Formartine v Brora league cracker

More from Highland League

CR0037233 Highland League Turriff United v Keith Turriff's and Keith's Keiths Craig Ewen Pic by Chris Taken..............06/08/22
Keith manager Craig Ewen looking for attacking impetus against Strathspey Thistle
12 November 2023. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Final between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn Ben Kelly, second from left, celebrates his extra time goal with Alasdair Gillies, left, Wayne Mackintosh, second from right and Kenny McKenzie, right CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
'Getting another medal is tremendous' - Nairn County legend Wayne Mackintosh reflects on memorable…
Tonight's Highland League Weekly contains highlights of three games - and is led on the North of Scotland Cup final between Nairn County and Ross County.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – North of Scotland Cup final highlights and celebrations, plus…
12 November 2023. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Final between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:Nairn celebrate CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Hat-trick hero Aaron Nicolson puts Nairn County's incredible North of Scotland Cup triumph down…
Formartine's Dylan Lobban celebrates after scoring a penalty to make it 1-0 against Brora. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Formartine and Brora rue missed chances in draw; Strathspey get first league win of…
Dee's Max Alexander - Brechin's Grady McGrath. Wednesday 27 September 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grady McGrath hits a hat-trick in Brechin stroll as Wick fight back to hold…
CR0044537 Paul Third story, Aberdeen. Football: GPH Builders Merchants League Cup first round tie between Banks o' Dee and Forres Mechanics. Dee's Lachie Macleod, Forres Calum Howarth Saturday 26 August 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Forres hold Banks o' Dee while Buckie move up to third after win at…
Jack McKenzie makes it 1-0 for Turriff against Deveronvale.
Turriff United boss Warren Cummings celebrates his first win while Lossie make it three…
Formartine United v Brora Rangers in the Breedon Highland League at North Lodge Park on November 11 2023 Brora's Ali Sutherland, left, challenges Dylan Lobban of Formartine United, centre. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Highland League results: Formartine stay top after draw with Brora
16 August 2023. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Rothes FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn - Fraser Dingwall CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Captain Fraser Dingwall looks to fulfil Nairn County trophy dream in North of Scotland…