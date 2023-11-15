Fundraiser arranged to assist Deveronvale’s Dane Ballard on recovery trail

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart hopes supporters can play their part in Dane Ballard’s recovery from injury.

The Banffers’ talismanic striker ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during pre-season, the second time he has suffered such an injury.

Ballard has since had his operation with Vale’s management team organising a race night this Saturday at Duff House Royal Golf Club in an attempt raise some funds to meet the costs of the surgery.

Princess Royal Park gaffer Stewart said: “The club isn’t in a position to fund it, which I imagine would be the same for a lot of Highland League clubs, but have contributed in various ways to the fundraising.

“Dane’s had his operation and he’s funded it so we’re trying to recoup some of that money for him.

“We’ve had a fair bit of support in terms of race sponsorship and buying horses for the night.

“But it would be great if people can come along and enjoy what should be a really good evening.

“It would mean a lot to Dane if people turn up and show their support.”

Striker still has a lot to offer

Ballard joined Deveronvale from Buchanhaven Hearts in March 2016 and has netted 72 goals for the club during his stint.

In September 2018 he ruptured his ACL for the first time but after successful surgery made his comeback in 2020 just before the Covid-19 pandemic arrived.

Since returning to action the 32-year-old bagged 17 goals during the 2021-22 campaign and 18 goals last term before sustaining his injury in July.

Stewart feels Ballard still has a huge amount to offer to Deveronvale on his return.

He added: “Dane’s been through it before and knows what it takes to come back.

“Dane’s focused, he’s got his own ambitions in terms of the amount of goals he wants to score for Deveronvale and he’s committed to coming back.

“We need him and we’re all hoping his recovery goes very well. We’re aiming to have him back for the beginning of next season because there’s no question we’ve missed him.”

Saturday’s race night at Duff House Royal Golf Club begins at 7.30pm with entry costing £5.