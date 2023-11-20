Keith’s Gavin Elphinstone transfer-listed at own request

Keith winger Gavin Elphinstone has been placed on the transfer list at his own request.

Elphinstone joined the Maroons from Huntly in February signing a contract until the summer of 2026.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form of late, scoring in Saturday’s loss to Inverurie Locos and last Wednesday’s win against Strathspey Thistle.

In total Elphinstone, who has also played for Turriff United in the Breedon Highland League, has scored five goals this season and has been a regular in manager Craig Ewen’s side.

However, he has now requested a move away from Kynoch Park and it remains to be seen where he will end up.