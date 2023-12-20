Craig Ewen highlights James Brownie’s loyalty after Keith co-captain makes 200th appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Craig Ewen highlights James Brownie’s loyalty after Keith co-captain makes 200th appearance

The midfielder reached the landmark at the weekend.

By Callum Law
James Brownie in action for Keith
James Brownie in action for Keith

Keith boss Craig Ewen has praised James Brownie’s loyalty and leadership after the co-captain made his 200th Maroons appearance.

The midfielder reached the milestone in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Clachnacuddin in the Breedon Highland League.

Brownie, 32, joined Keith in 2016 and is in line for a testimonial having signed a contract extension until 2026 at the start of the season.

Kynoch Park manager Ewen is full of praise for Brownie, who is joint-skipper alongside Ryan Robertson.

Brownie said: “There’s no doubt James is a player other clubs will have wanted to sign.

“He’s shown excellent loyalty to Keith and reaching 200 appearances is a good achievement.

“Hopefully that’s a sign that things are going the right way if players want to stay at the club.

“He’s an excellent player, he’s got a great work ethic and although he’s one of the older players, nine times out of 10 he’s at the front of any runs we do.

“James is very fit, looks after himself well and has a great attitude.

“He’s a good Highland League player and I can only say positive things about him.”

Brownie leads by example

Brownie has also netted 33 goals during his Keith tenure and Ewen says he sets a great example for his team-mates.

He added: “James sets an example for others to follow, he’s the heartbeat of the team really.

“We’ve got quite a few younger players in our squad and James sets a great example.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him, when I came to Keith he had a couple of injury problems which he’s battled back from and when he’s available he’s one of the first names on the teamsheet.

“We’re happy to have him at Keith and hopefully going forward he can drive us on to win more games and get up the league.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly highlights – Forres Mechanics v Lossiemouth and Nairn County v Banks o’ Dee

More from Highland League

James Brownie in action for Keith
Sam Morrison hails exciting time for Buckie Thistle after penning new deal
James Brownie in action for Keith
Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson placed on Brechin City transfer list
James Brownie in action for Keith
Scott Barbour's thanks to those who have helped him reach Fraserburgh goal record
James Brownie in action for Keith
Watch: Highland League Weekly highlights – Forres Mechanics v Lossiemouth and Nairn County v…
Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Scott Barbour scores historic 238th goal for Fraserburgh in win v Inverurie; Buckie and…
Nairn County's Andrew MacLeod. Image: Jasperimage.
Nairn County strike late to draw 3-3 with Banks o' Dee in thriller; Clach…
Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart shoots against Forres Mechanics. Image: Jasperimage.
Forres Mechanics pay for profligacy in 1-1 draw with Lossiemouth; Brora beat Rothes; Wick…
Banks o' Dee won the Aberdeenshire Shield after beating Aberdeen FC 2-0.
Highland League leaders Banks o' Dee not getting ahead of themselves after winning silverware,…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
Forres Mechanics and Lossiemouth fired up ahead of Moray derby in Highland League
James Brownie in action for Keith
Watch our FREE Highland League Weekly preview: The key info on all nine of…