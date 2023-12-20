Craig Ewen highlights James Brownie’s loyalty after Keith co-captain makes 200th appearance

Keith boss Craig Ewen has praised James Brownie’s loyalty and leadership after the co-captain made his 200th Maroons appearance.

The midfielder reached the milestone in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Clachnacuddin in the Breedon Highland League.

Brownie, 32, joined Keith in 2016 and is in line for a testimonial having signed a contract extension until 2026 at the start of the season.

Kynoch Park manager Ewen is full of praise for Brownie, who is joint-skipper alongside Ryan Robertson.

Brownie said: “There’s no doubt James is a player other clubs will have wanted to sign.

“He’s shown excellent loyalty to Keith and reaching 200 appearances is a good achievement.

Congratulations to James Brownie on his 200th appearance for the club today against Clachnacuddin FC pic.twitter.com/0KjCul737p — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) December 16, 2023

“Hopefully that’s a sign that things are going the right way if players want to stay at the club.

“He’s an excellent player, he’s got a great work ethic and although he’s one of the older players, nine times out of 10 he’s at the front of any runs we do.

“James is very fit, looks after himself well and has a great attitude.

“He’s a good Highland League player and I can only say positive things about him.”

Brownie leads by example

Brownie has also netted 33 goals during his Keith tenure and Ewen says he sets a great example for his team-mates.

He added: “James sets an example for others to follow, he’s the heartbeat of the team really.

“We’ve got quite a few younger players in our squad and James sets a great example.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him, when I came to Keith he had a couple of injury problems which he’s battled back from and when he’s available he’s one of the first names on the teamsheet.

“We’re happy to have him at Keith and hopefully going forward he can drive us on to win more games and get up the league.”