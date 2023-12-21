EXCLUSIVE: Rothes stalwart Bruce Milne retires

Rothes defender Bruce Milne has retired – but has great memories from his career in the Breedon Highland League.

The 35-year-old has hung up his boots having spent the last six-and-a-half years with the Speysiders.

Milne started his career with junior club Islavale before also going on to to play for Forres Mechanics, Clachnacuddin and Keith in the Highland League.

He captained Rothes to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League in 2020 and the North of Scotland Cup a year later and also won the same two trophies with the Can-Cans in 2010.

Explaining his decision to retire, Milne said: “I’ve been struggling with not playing as much as I’d want to and not enjoying it as much.

“I don’t feel like I’m as fit as I used to be and I don’t feel I’m able to contribute what I once did so I’ve decided it’s time to stop.

“I feel I’m not as competitive as I used to be and I’m not able to go toe-to-toe with players like I used to.

“The little bit of pace I had I seem to have lost as well.

“The travelling side of it is another thing, I live in Tornagrain but work in Dufftown so I’m up and down the road every day and then on a Saturday you’re away somewhere for a game.

“So I just felt it was time to put myself and my family first.”

Trophy triumphs

Reflecting on his career Milne says he feels lucky to have enjoyed the success he has.

He added: “My time at Rothes has been amazing. When I signed I never thought I’d be captaining the club to two trophies.

“To be part of that was really good and winning those two trophies with Rothes as captain would be the highlight of my career.

“The manager Ross Jack has been brilliant for me, I was almost on my way out the door when he came in.

“But when he arrived it was a clean slate for everyone and he seemed to like the way I was as a player.

“He’s been amazing for me and given me the best days of my career.

“Winning the League Cup and the North of Scotland at Forres was great as well.

“I count myself as lucky to have had the success I’ve had – there have been better players than me that haven’t won what I have.

“Overall, I’m happy with my lot and looking back I think I got the best out of myself.”

Rothes boss Ross Jack has worked with Milne since his appointment in September 2019 and hailed his contribution to the Moray club.

Jack said: “Bruce has decided the time is right to stop, but he’s a Rothes legend and has been fantastic in my time at the club.

“He’s been a great defender and an outstanding captain.

“Unfortunately he’s found things tougher going in recent times and decided it’s time to retire.”