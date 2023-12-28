‘I’ll donate every penny’: Aberdeen 12-year-old ‘will help as many as possible’ through raffle competitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I’ll donate every penny’: Aberdeen 12-year-old ‘will help as many as possible’ through raffle competitions

Reuben Clark launched Wrecker Raffles on Halloween and has already donated £2,000 to charity.

By Ellie Milne
Reuben Clark holding Wrecker Raffles sign
Bridge of Don Academy pupil Reuben dedicates much of his free time to running the competition website Wrecker Raffles. Image: Kelly Clark.

Reuben Clark has one simple goal – to help as many people as possible through his charity venture.

At just 12-years-old he has created and launched his own raffle competition website with 100% of the profits being donated to charity.

Wrecker Raffles, inspired by his Muay Thai name Reuben the Wrecker, has gained more than 3,000 followers on Facebook since launching on Halloween.

From restaurant vouchers and cash, to jewellery and a festive holiday, he has already been able to raffle off an impressive list of prizes.

And, the £2,000 of profits made from the first competitions have already been donated to charities chosen by the prize winners.

“It’s all about helping others,” he said. “I’ll donate every single penny to people who need it. I want to help as many people as I can.”

The start of Wrecker Raffles in Aberdeen

Reuben was inspired to set up Wrecker Raffles after his best friend’s dad was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

He took part in a fundraiser with his football team Kincorth Emirates Youth to help adapt the family’s home and decided he wanted to do more to support them.

“He asked to do something more and thought of raffles,” his mum Kelly Clark explained.

“We thought it would just be a small tombola but so many people donated prizes. They were very kind and we were able to make up huge hampers.

“Reuben’s raffle raised about £1,500 while the whole fundraiser raised £10,000 for the family.”

After witnessing this success, Reuben decided he wanted to do a kind gesture especially for his best friend and raffled off his own quad bike to raise money for an electric scooter.

Supporting charities in the north-east and beyond

Lauryn Bowers and Reuben Clark
Reuben has helped raise money to support Newmachar youngster Lauryn Bowers. Image: Kelly Clark.

Since then, the Bridge of Don Academy pupil has dedicated most of his time to raffling off more prizes to raise money for charities, including Friends of Orchard Brae, Friends of the Neuro Ward and the Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre.

He has also donated more of his own items with his much-loved pit bike being raffled off earlier this month for a stair lift for Lauryn Bowers, an eight-year-old girl from Newmachar who has a severe form of drug-resistant epilepsy.

All of his fundraising efforts have been recognised by the community and even one of his local MSPs who put forward a parliamentary motion to commend his work.

As he is yet to hit his teenage years, Reuben’s parents, Kelly and Gary Clark, have stepped in to offer a lot of help, including setting up the Facebook page which the youngster goes live on to announce each winner.

“It’s a lot of work,” his mum Kelly said. “I don’t think we realised how much it would all be.

“But, Reuben is happy as long as he is helping people. He’s a really caring kid.”

Focus on helping others

Reuben Clark with Wrecker Raffle prize winner Mrs Johnstone
Reuben Clark delivers the prizes won by local people. Here he is pictured with Mrs Johnstone from Orchard Brae School who asked for the profits from her competition to be donated to Friends of Orchard Brae. Image: Kelly Clark.

As raffle competition websites have grown in popularity in recent years, Reuben knew he wanted his addition to purely focus on helping others.

To help kick start Wrecker Raffles and bring him a step closer to achieving his goal, three local businesses, Access All Areas Scaffolding, Titan Tools and Kingswells Boxing Club bought £200 worth of tickets each.

The family expected those entering to be local to Aberdeen but have been surprised by how far news of the new website has spread with winners in the central belt and across England allowing him to help even more people.

And, Reuben himself has been overwhelmed by the generosity of one supporter in particular when a couple of his competitions failed to sell out.

After he shared his disappointment on a live stream, the 12-year-old received an encouraging message from Martin Booth who went on to donate £1,000 so Reuben can make food hampers for families this Christmas.

“The support is so appreciated,” Kelly added. “And, it shows how local independent companies and people can really make a difference when we come together.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

From left: Rhys Bennett, Christopher Harrisson and Willam MacDowell Picture shows; From left: Rhys Bennett, Christopher Harrisson and Willam MacDowell. n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
New figures reveal cost to taxpayer of notorious killers' legal costs
Caroline Roberts standing next to four of her children.
Mum's struggle after Hatton of Fintray family left without power for nearly 24 hours
Plane flying out of Aberdeen International Airport.
Seven destinations Aberdeen Airport could (and should) fly to
3
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt were out on a hike together.
Georgia Toffolo and BrewDog boyfriend James Watt share pics of 'Boxing Day hike' in…
Asco's quayside operations.
Asco targets 50% jump in profits and more diversification
Landslip blocking road into Pennan
Aberdeenshire village 'cut off' as landslip blocks access in Storm Gerrit aftermath
Charles Lucey.
Business owner caught more than five-and-a-half times alcohol limit
The owner of Cheers bar in Fraserburgh, Dennis Forsyth
Fraserburgh pub Cheers given licence to secure future of poker and bingo nights
Flooding on A96 at Huntly under bridge
Storm Gerrit: A96 at Huntly closed for more than 20 hours due to flooding
Flooding, landslides and fallen trees have caused havoc. Images (L-R): Jasperimage, Kim Ferguson, Jasperimage
Storm Gerrit LIVE: Thousands without power and new Kintore flood warning as landslides and…

Conversation