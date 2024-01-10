Highland League: Keith v Forres Mechanics postponed

The Breedon Highland League game between Keith and Forres Mechanics tonight has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The Maroons were meant to face the Can-Cans at Kynoch Park on Saturday, but the match was called off due to the pitch being waterlogged and the clubs rearranged the fixture for tonight.

However, the frost of recent days means the pitch still isn’t playable.

Both clubs will hope to return to action on Saturday, Keith travel to North Lodge Park to tackle Formartine United and Forres welcome Deveronvale to Mosset Park.