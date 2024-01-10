Banks o’ Dee land Ethan Cairns – after he impressed against them for Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks o’ Dee land Ethan Cairns – after he impressed against them for Forres

The Inverness Caledonian Thistle attacker will spend the rest of the season on loan at Spain Park.

By Callum Law
Ethan Cairns, right, pictured in his time at Forres, has joined Banks o' Dee.
Paul Lawson says impressive performances against Banks o’ Dee led to the Aberdeen side pursuing Ethan Cairns.

The Inverness Caledonian Thistle attacker has joined the Spain Park outfit on-loan for the rest of the season.

Cairns, 19, spent the first half of the campaign and last term with Forres Mechanics – where he stood out to Lawson and co-manager Josh Winton in games against Dee.

Lawson said: “The twice Ethan has played against us this season, he’s been excellent, so when you speak about players that stays in your mind.

“You don’t know how it will work out, but you make the enquiry and speak to the player and see how it progresses.

“It’s a big commitment to travel from Inverness for training, but Ethan has the right attitude and he’s keen to come and play for us.

“When we made the enquiry, we weren’t sure if it was going to go anywhere, because in general terms Caley Thistle have teams closer to them that they can loan players to.

“But they’ve been great to deal with and I know a couple of guys there, and then when we spoke to Ethan, he was keen to come.

“It’s a platform for him to show what he can do and then see what happens for him moving forward.”

Extra options were required

Lawson and Winton were keen to add to their attacking options this month.

Dayshonne Golding scored seven goals for Dee after joining on loan from Cove Rangers in October, but that deal has expired, with Golding subsequently being loaned to Elgin City.

Lawson added: “At the start of the season, we were keen to bolster the forward areas and we ended up signing Dayshonne Golding and Garry Wood in the same week.

“They’ve both done well for us, and as much as we were hoping Dayshonne might stay, we always knew it was likely to be a short-term thing.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson.

“I can’t praise him highly enough for the way he went about things and what he brought to the team.

“I hope he does well at Elgin and kicks on, but we were looking around to see who we could bring in.

“Ethan’s a player we’ve spoken about, and when we discovered he may be available, we were quick to act on it.”

