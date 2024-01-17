Buckie Thistle fan hopes wife is good omen for Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle fan hopes wife is good omen for Celtic clash

The Jags face the Hoops in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle fans Andy Murray, left, and wife Amanda with their dog Hector in front of their house decorated in Buckie colours. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Buckie Thistle fans Andy Murray, left, and wife Amanda with their dog Hector in front of their house decorated in Buckie colours. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Lifelong Buckie Thistle fan Andy Murray hopes his wife Amanda can be their lucky charm against Celtic.

The Breedon Highland League side take on the Premiership champions and cup holders at Parkhead on Sunday.

The Murrays will be among a 2,300-strong Jags support set to make the trip to Glasgow.

Buckie will be long odds to cause a seismic shock, but Amanda has seen the Hoops humbled on home turf in the Scottish Cup before.

She was at Parkhead in February 2000 when Inverness Caledonian Thistle triumphed 3-1.

Husband Andy, 52, said: “Amanda was a Caledonian fan in the Highland League and then Caley Thistle when they went up.

“But we’ve been together since 2015 and she’s Buckie through and through now.

“She was a Caley fan going back to their Highland League days and she was down on the Tuesday night when Caley Thistle did it and couldn’t believe it.

“But she’s a Buckie fan now and if Buckie could do something she says it would top the Caley Thistle win.

Buckie fan Amanda Murray, right, witnessed another famous Scottish Cup upset against Celtic

“Maybe she’s a good luck charm? Who knows. She wasn’t going to be at the original tie between Celtic and Inverness but when the game was postponed and rearranged she was down and said it was incredible.

“But Caley Thistle were a Championship team, we’re a Highland League team.

“If we do get something out of this game it would be the biggest Scottish Cup shock of all time.”

A fixture like no other

Like many in Buckie the Murrays have been getting into the Scottish Cup spirit and have decorated their house and dog Hector in Thistle colours.

Andy says in his time supporting the Jags no other fixture compares to this one.

He added: “We planned this a couple of weeks ago and we got the big flag, paper and ticker tape in, even Hector our dog has got a green and white top on.

“It’s great to do it and we’ll be doing the same for Scotland in the European Championship.

“The school and the shops have got stuff as well and it’s great to see. The excitement and the town getting behind the team is what it’s all about.

“As supporters we won’t get a bigger game than this. I speak to people like James Jappy, who has been supporting Buckie for about 70 years and even he says nothing else compares to this.

“It will be a privilege to be there watching the Jags play against Celtic.

“Buckie Thistle started in 1889 and we’ve never had such a high profile match.”

Buckie Thistle fans Andy Murray, left, and wife Amanda with their dog Hector in front of their house decorated in Buckie colours. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Buckie Thistle fans Andy Murray, left, and wife Amanda with their dog Hector in front of their house decorated in Buckie colours. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Julie McKay looking through window full of Buckie Thistle decorations.
Buckie thistle's Joshua Peters celebrates a goal
Buckie Thistle fans Andy Murray, left, and wife Amanda with their dog Hector in front of their house decorated in Buckie colours. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Buckie Thistle fans Andy Murray, left, and wife Amanda with their dog Hector in front of their house decorated in Buckie colours. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Buckie Thistle fans Andy Murray, left, and wife Amanda with their dog Hector in front of their house decorated in Buckie colours. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Buckie Thistle fans Andy Murray, left, and wife Amanda with their dog Hector in front of their house decorated in Buckie colours. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Buckie Thistle fans Andy Murray, left, and wife Amanda with their dog Hector in front of their house decorated in Buckie colours. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media
