Buckie Thistle fan hopes wife is good omen for Celtic clash

Lifelong Buckie Thistle fan Andy Murray hopes his wife Amanda can be their lucky charm against Celtic.

The Breedon Highland League side take on the Premiership champions and cup holders at Parkhead on Sunday.

The Murrays will be among a 2,300-strong Jags support set to make the trip to Glasgow.

Buckie will be long odds to cause a seismic shock, but Amanda has seen the Hoops humbled on home turf in the Scottish Cup before.

She was at Parkhead in February 2000 when Inverness Caledonian Thistle triumphed 3-1.

Husband Andy, 52, said: “Amanda was a Caledonian fan in the Highland League and then Caley Thistle when they went up.

“But we’ve been together since 2015 and she’s Buckie through and through now.

“She was a Caley fan going back to their Highland League days and she was down on the Tuesday night when Caley Thistle did it and couldn’t believe it.

“But she’s a Buckie fan now and if Buckie could do something she says it would top the Caley Thistle win.

“Maybe she’s a good luck charm? Who knows. She wasn’t going to be at the original tie between Celtic and Inverness but when the game was postponed and rearranged she was down and said it was incredible.

“But Caley Thistle were a Championship team, we’re a Highland League team.

“If we do get something out of this game it would be the biggest Scottish Cup shock of all time.”

A fixture like no other

Like many in Buckie the Murrays have been getting into the Scottish Cup spirit and have decorated their house and dog Hector in Thistle colours.

Andy says in his time supporting the Jags no other fixture compares to this one.

He added: “We planned this a couple of weeks ago and we got the big flag, paper and ticker tape in, even Hector our dog has got a green and white top on.

“It’s great to do it and we’ll be doing the same for Scotland in the European Championship.

“The school and the shops have got stuff as well and it’s great to see. The excitement and the town getting behind the team is what it’s all about.

“As supporters we won’t get a bigger game than this. I speak to people like James Jappy, who has been supporting Buckie for about 70 years and even he says nothing else compares to this.

“It will be a privilege to be there watching the Jags play against Celtic.

“Buckie Thistle started in 1889 and we’ve never had such a high profile match.”