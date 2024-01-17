Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart set to be on touchline for Celtic Scottish Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart set to be on touchline for Celtic Scottish Cup tie

The Jags boss was sent off last weekend against Huntly.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart is set to be on the touchline for this weekend’s Scottish Cup clash with Celtic.

The Jags boss was sent off in last weekend’s win against Huntly for entering the field of play following a flashpoint between the sides.

Stewart has been offered a one-match touchline ban by the Scottish FA’s compliance officer, but has been given until Monday to accept the suspension or appeal, which means he can be in the dugout at Parkhead.

He said: “I’m not sure what I’ll do yet. We’ll have a think before deciding if we appeal or accept the ban.

“I’m pleased to have the opportunity to be on the touchline for the biggest game in Buckie’s history.”

Important preparation

Meanwhile, Stewart believes Buckie’s preparation will give them the best chance of putting in a good display against Celtic.

The Breedon Highland League side are travelling to Glasgow on Saturday and staying overnight ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie at Parkhead.

Stewart believes the extra time the squad will have together ahead of the fixture will be important and has hailed those who have made it possible.

He said: “I think it’s important we’re staying over and I’m delighted we are.

“In terms of preparation, it would have just left me with our one training night together and Sunday on the bus down if we weren’t staying over.

“I’m grateful to the club and there are a couple of people associated with Buckie, Graeme Tallis and Ed Douglas, who have put their hand in their pocket to pay for the hotel and the travel.

“Graeme and Ed do a huge amount for the club behind the scenes and I’m very thankful for what they do.

“Graeme stepped down officially as director of football last season, but he still helps out and is still involved.

“He’s a good friend and we’ve been close for a number of years. He’s a big supporter of the club and this is another great gesture.

“Ed does a lot for the club behind the scenes and has helped with the youths and on the financial side, and this is another major contribution he’s made.

“People like Ed and Graeme maybe go unnoticed slightly and people aren’t aware of them, but they do a lot.

“When they said they would cover the costs, I was absolutely delighted, because it means the players can prepare properly and it gives us the best opportunity of putting in a good performance.”

Big commitment for Buckie part-timers

As a part-time side, Buckie only train together once a week with the players training in localised groups (Aberdeen, Buckie and Inverness) once a week as well.

Stewart believes this tie is a reward for commitment of everyone involved at Victoria Park with players and coaching staff juggling work and family commitments as well as football.

The Jags gaffer, who by day is operations director of Titan Tools Services, added: “It is a reward, this is what it’s all about for the club and the players.

“Everyone works full-time and some of us have families.

“Every week is a hectic week – never mind when we’re playing Celtic.

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart will be busy this week.

“I usually start work about 8.30am after dropping my daughter off at nursery.

“I’ll leave at 5.30pm or 6pm – or sometimes later – but sometimes I can see myself working on until 10.30pm at home.

“I don’t work the whole time I’m at home, but after the kids go to bed at 8pm sometimes I have to catch up on an hour or two of work.

“That’s what it’s like – but I choose to do it. I love my work, I love my football and my family.

“Those are the three things in my life – my work, spending time with my family and football.

“Anyone who wants to be a successful manager in the Highland League knows it’s a lot of hours – but if you get it right, it’s definitely worthwhile.”

