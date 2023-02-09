Connor Macaulay aiming for Lossiemouth return after arthritis struggles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lossiemouth’s Connor Macaulay is determined to return to action – despite inflammatory arthritis having kept him out all season.

The midfielder recently signed a contract extension with the Breedon Highland League Coasters until the summer of 2025.

Macaulay has had to watch from the sidelines this term, but is targeting a comeback next season as he prepares to start medication to tackle the joint condition.

‘Season written off’

The 27-year-old said: “At the end of last season, I caught Covid and one of my symptoms was achy joints and I thought that would go away in a few weeks.

“But it kept getting worse and I got referred to a specialist in Aberdeen.

“He said I had inflammatory arthritis and it could be a reaction to having Covid and could go away within a year, or it might be something I need to take medication for and manage for the rest of my life.

“I’ve tried various things before going down the strong medication route which can have a lot of side-effects.

“That’s what has put me off for a while.

“I’ve tried various things, like having cold showers every day, which helps a bit, and I was in the sea the other day.

Lossiemouth FC are pleased to announce the following players have signed contract extensions. Ross Morrison has signed a one year extension to keep him at the club until 2024 and Connor Macaulay has signed a two year extension until 2025. pic.twitter.com/NEgp7uOqJe — Lossiemouth FC (@lossiemouthfc) February 3, 2023

“I’ve tried things like to help that it and now I’m going to go on the medication, which should allow me to get back to football.

“We’ll see what happens. It’s one of those things where it could still disappear or it could be there forever.

“I’ve probably written off this season now. I tried to come back before Christmas, but I put too much pressure on myself before making sure I was 100%.

“The medication I’m away to start can take a couple of months to fully take effect, so that’s partly why I’m writing off this season.

“If all goes well then it should allow me to back for pre-season, but it all takes time.

“It might be the case that the first medication might not work for me and I need to try something else, which will add another two months to it.”

Everyday life more difficult, too, for Macaulay

Arthritis hasn’t just impacted Macaulay’s football, but also his work as a self-employed electrician.

He added: “It’s been a challenge to overcome, but in some ways I’m lucky because being self-employed allows me to manage it a bit better,

“Mornings are the worst, so sometimes – if I need to – I can start half an hour later and have some time at the relaxation suite to sort myself out and then go to work after that.

“I’ve got some flexibility which has helped me and I’m still managing to work.

“Once I get up and going I’m OK.”

Macaulay is pleased to be staying with Lossiemouth for the next couple of years and admits he feared potentially being let go by the Grant Park club.

He said: “It was a no-brainer when I got offered the new contract.

“I haven’t played this season so there wasn’t going to be clubs wanting to sign me.

“And, even if there had been, it would have taken something outrageous or Lossie not to want me for me to leave.

“Part of me worried that they might not want to keep me given the condition I’m in and not being able to play, and also because the club is still looking for a new manager and you don’t know what they might want.

“But I spoke to Ian Campbell (interim manager) and Alan McIntosh (chairman) and they wanted me to stay, which was good.

“There was the fear I might not be wanted and you can’t help think about that when you’re out injured, so it’s great to be staying.”