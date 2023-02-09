Connor Macaulay aiming for Lossiemouth return after arthritis struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Connor Macaulay aiming for Lossiemouth return after arthritis struggles

By Callum Law
February 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 9, 2023, 8:22 am
Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay, left, hasn't played this season because of arthritis.
Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay, left, hasn't played this season because of arthritis.

Lossiemouth’s Connor Macaulay is determined to return to action – despite inflammatory arthritis having kept him out all season.

The midfielder recently signed a contract extension with the Breedon Highland League Coasters until the summer of 2025.

Macaulay has had to watch from the sidelines this term, but is targeting a comeback next season as he prepares to start medication to tackle the joint condition.

‘Season written off’

The 27-year-old said: “At the end of last season, I caught Covid and one of my symptoms was achy joints and I thought that would go away in a few weeks.

“But it kept getting worse and I got referred to a specialist in Aberdeen.

“He said I had inflammatory arthritis and it could be a reaction to having Covid and could go away within a year, or it might be something I need to take medication for and manage for the rest of my life.

“I’ve tried various things before going down the strong medication route which can have a lot of side-effects.

“That’s what has put me off for a while.

“I’ve tried various things, like having cold showers every day, which helps a bit, and I was in the sea the other day.

“I’ve tried things like to help that it and now I’m going to go on the medication, which should allow me to get back to football.

“We’ll see what happens. It’s one of those things where it could still disappear or it could be there forever.

“I’ve probably written off this season now. I tried to come back before Christmas, but I put too much pressure on myself before making sure I was 100%.

“The medication I’m away to start can take a couple of months to fully take effect, so that’s partly why I’m writing off this season.

“If all goes well then it should allow me to back for pre-season, but it all takes time.

“It might be the case that the first medication might not work for me and I need to try something else, which will add another two months to it.”

Everyday life more difficult, too, for Macaulay

Arthritis hasn’t just impacted Macaulay’s football, but also his work as a self-employed electrician.

He added: “It’s been a challenge to overcome, but in some ways I’m lucky because being self-employed allows me to manage it a bit better,

“Mornings are the worst, so sometimes – if I need to – I can start half an hour later and have some time at the relaxation suite to sort myself out and then go to work after that.

“I’ve got some flexibility which has helped me and I’m still managing to work.

“Once I get up and going I’m OK.”

Connor Macaulay, centre, in action for Lossiemouth last season.

Macaulay is pleased to be staying with Lossiemouth for the next couple of years and admits he feared potentially being let go by the Grant Park club.

He said: “It was a no-brainer when I got offered the new contract.

“I haven’t played this season so there wasn’t going to be clubs wanting to sign me.

“And, even if there had been, it would have taken something outrageous or Lossie not to want me for me to leave.

“Part of me worried that they might not want to keep me given the condition I’m in and not being able to play, and also because the club is still looking for a new manager and you don’t know what they might want.

“But I spoke to Ian Campbell (interim manager) and Alan McIntosh (chairman) and they wanted me to stay, which was good.

“There was the fear I might not be wanted and you can’t help think about that when you’re out injured, so it’s great to be staying.”

