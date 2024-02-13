Willie West reflects on reaching another Fraserburgh milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Willie West reflects on reaching another Fraserburgh milestone

The Broch captain moved further up the club's goalscoring charts at the weekend.

By Callum Law
Willie West is now the fourth-highest scorer in Fraserburgh's history. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Willie West is now the fourth-highest scorer in Fraserburgh's history. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Fraserburgh captain Willie West joked the latest landmark he has reached means more to a team-mate than it does to him.

The 36-year-old netted his 169th goal for the Broch in their draw with Formartine United at the weekend.

That strike makes West the fourth-highest scorer in Fraserburgh history, moving above Graham Johnston.

Only Davie Robertson (210), Michael Stephen (237) and Scott Barbour (243) have netted more for the Buchan club.

Since making his debut in November 2003, West has made 663 appearances – the third-most in Bellslea history – and won 13 first-team medals, a record for a Fraserburgh player.

Reflecting on his latest landmark, West said: “I think it means more to Scott Barbour than it does to me – he keeps up to date with all those stats!

“But it’s always good to look at after the game, however, the main thing was that we got something out of the game.

“I’ve had some turns upfront, some turns in midfield and some turns in defence.

“Nowadays it’s mainly defence, but it’s always good to pop up with a goal when I can.

“It’s 169 goals. I don’t have any targets really, so the only thing I’d be looking at now would be 170.

“I just want to keep playing for as long as I physically can.”

‘I saw it before it happened’

West popped up in injury time to snatch a share of the spoils for Fraserburgh at North Lodge Park on Saturday.

The Broch had trailed Formartine 2-0, but their skipper revealed he anticipated the equaliser arriving.

West added: “It’s funny I sort of saw it before it happened. I was in a good position and I thought the ball would come to my side.

“I was at the back post and maybe with the surface being as wet as it was the ball took a slightly dodgy bounce and it ended up being a tap-in.”

Willie West in action for Fraserburgh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has said his are out of the Breedon Highland League title race.

They sit fourth in the table, trailing leaders Brechin City by 10 points having played a game more.

West is keen to build on the positives from Saturday’s display as they embark on a tricky run of league fixtures which sees them tackle Huntly, Buckie Thistle, Nairn County twice, Brora Rangers and Banks o’ Dee in their next six league outings.

He said: “It was one of our better performances in recent weeks, even though we didn’t win.

“We’re away to hit a really difficult period playing a lot of teams in-form.

“We’re going to have to play as well as that, if not better, to take points from the games coming up.

“We’ve got quite a big squad, there were a few boys that came back on Saturday and it was pleasing to see.

“Ryan Cowie, Greg Buchan and Ross Aitken all came back into the team and did well.”

More from Highland League

Willie West is now the fourth-highest scorer in Fraserburgh's history. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Formartine United v Fraserburgh and Lossiemouth v…
Willie West is now the fourth-highest scorer in Fraserburgh's history. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Buckie Thistle beat Rothes after half-time Highland League title race rocket; Turriff thump Huntly;…
Willie West is now the fourth-highest scorer in Fraserburgh's history. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Highland League: Seven-up for league leaders Brechin City, while Banks o' Dee stay in…
Willie West is now the fourth-highest scorer in Fraserburgh's history. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Mark Cowie pleased Fraserburgh get back in the old routine with Formartine draw
Willie West is now the fourth-highest scorer in Fraserburgh's history. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Highland League results: Fraserburgh battle back to draw with Formartine United
Willie West is now the fourth-highest scorer in Fraserburgh's history. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Aaron Reid aims to impress during Formartine United…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Steven MacDonald thrilled as Forres Mechanics net Nairn County duo on loan
Willie West is now the fourth-highest scorer in Fraserburgh's history. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh progress in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup; Forres Mechanics defeat Clachnacuddin in Highland League
Willie West is now the fourth-highest scorer in Fraserburgh's history. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Formartine United make double signing as EE Aberdeenshire Cup tie against Inverurie Locos is…
Willie West is now the fourth-highest scorer in Fraserburgh's history. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: New Rothes manager Richard Hastings and chairman Iain Paul on his appointment

Conversation