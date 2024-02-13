Willie West reflects on reaching another Fraserburgh milestone

Fraserburgh captain Willie West joked the latest landmark he has reached means more to a team-mate than it does to him.

The 36-year-old netted his 169th goal for the Broch in their draw with Formartine United at the weekend.

That strike makes West the fourth-highest scorer in Fraserburgh history, moving above Graham Johnston.

Only Davie Robertson (210), Michael Stephen (237) and Scott Barbour (243) have netted more for the Buchan club.

Since making his debut in November 2003, West has made 663 appearances – the third-most in Bellslea history – and won 13 first-team medals, a record for a Fraserburgh player.

Reflecting on his latest landmark, West said: “I think it means more to Scott Barbour than it does to me – he keeps up to date with all those stats!

“But it’s always good to look at after the game, however, the main thing was that we got something out of the game.

“I’ve had some turns upfront, some turns in midfield and some turns in defence.

“Nowadays it’s mainly defence, but it’s always good to pop up with a goal when I can.

“It’s 169 goals. I don’t have any targets really, so the only thing I’d be looking at now would be 170.

“I just want to keep playing for as long as I physically can.”

‘I saw it before it happened’

West popped up in injury time to snatch a share of the spoils for Fraserburgh at North Lodge Park on Saturday.

The Broch had trailed Formartine 2-0, but their skipper revealed he anticipated the equaliser arriving.

West added: “It’s funny I sort of saw it before it happened. I was in a good position and I thought the ball would come to my side.

“I was at the back post and maybe with the surface being as wet as it was the ball took a slightly dodgy bounce and it ended up being a tap-in.”

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has said his are out of the Breedon Highland League title race.

They sit fourth in the table, trailing leaders Brechin City by 10 points having played a game more.

West is keen to build on the positives from Saturday’s display as they embark on a tricky run of league fixtures which sees them tackle Huntly, Buckie Thistle, Nairn County twice, Brora Rangers and Banks o’ Dee in their next six league outings.

He said: “It was one of our better performances in recent weeks, even though we didn’t win.

“We’re away to hit a really difficult period playing a lot of teams in-form.

“We’re going to have to play as well as that, if not better, to take points from the games coming up.

“We’ve got quite a big squad, there were a few boys that came back on Saturday and it was pleasing to see.

“Ryan Cowie, Greg Buchan and Ross Aitken all came back into the team and did well.”