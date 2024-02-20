Highland League season set to be EXTENDED – but title race will still need to done by April 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League season set to be EXTENDED – but title race will still need to done by April 20

Secretary John Campbell says the north division could still be playing games a week or a fortnight beyond the scheduled finish.

By Callum Law
The Breedon Highland League season could run beyond April 20.
The Breedon Highland League season could run beyond April 20.

The Breedon Highland League season is set to be extended – but a champion will still need to be declared by April 20.

Secretary John Campbell has revealed plans are afoot to continue the campaign for a week or a fortnight beyond the scheduled final day of the season, which is April 20.

That would mean any potential relegation play-off between the Highland League’s bottom club and any eligible side from the North Region Juniors, North Caledonian League or Midlands League would be pushed back.

Of the clubs who meet the criteria, only Lochee United – who are second in the Midlands League – are in contention to win their league and go forward to a play-off.

However, an extension to the season won’t ease the fixture congestion faced by some of the clubs competing for the Highland League title.

The pyramid play-offs against the Lowland League champions and League Two’s bottom club are pencilled in to start on April 27 and can’t be moved.

Campbell said: “It is handy outwith the title race that we can extend slightly.

Highland League secretary John Campbell.

“The challenges we’ve had with postponements in the Highland League have been mirrored in the feeders leagues, particularly the Midlands League.

“We’ve had discussions with the appropriate bodies about extending things.

“We haven’t come to a finite agreement yet, but it is on the cards that if there is a Highland League relegation play-off, it will be pushed back a week or two weeks.

“The dates are still to be confirmed, but it will be a week or possibly two weeks later.”

Highland League title race congestion

When it comes to the title race, challengers Buckie Thistle (18 games played) and Brora Rangers (17 games played) have some catching up to do.

Leaders Brechin City have played 22 games, while Banks o’ Dee and Fraserburgh have both played a match more and Formartine United have played 21 fixtures.

Buckie and Brora have had issues playing games at home this winter, but Campbell is hopeful the situation will improve.

He added: “With the top end of the table, the difficulty we have is that there are five or six clubs still in the hunt to win the league.

“The pyramid play-off dates are set, so we need to have a champion club by April 20.

“So for the clubs that are challenging, we need to ensure they are finished so the champion club can go forward into the play-offs.

“It means things will be tight, but we hope that over the next few weeks we can get teams caught up and give them a fair chance.

“The weather since October has been the worst we’ve seen for some time.

“There has been rain or snow – often in significant quantities – every week since the start of October.

“It’s meant pitches haven’t had a chance to recover properly and then when games have been played on them it takes longer to recover.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle showdown, plus Rothes v Keith

More from Highland League

The Breedon Highland League season could run beyond April 20.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle showdown, plus…
The Breedon Highland League season could run beyond April 20.
'It makes it harder for us with regards to the title race': All the…
The Breedon Highland League season could run beyond April 20.
Graeme Stewart lauds Buckie Thistle's Max Barry as best in Highland League after win…
The Breedon Highland League season could run beyond April 20.
Highland League results: Title challengers Buckie Thistle beat leaders Brechin City
The Breedon Highland League season could run beyond April 20.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Buckie Thistle look for revenge and vital points…
The Breedon Highland League season could run beyond April 20.
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie hit with suspension
The Breedon Highland League season could run beyond April 20.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle
The Breedon Highland League season could run beyond April 20.
Clachnacuddin land Calum MacLeod on loan from Caley Thistle
Buckie Thistle celebrate after Jack MacIver scored the first goal in their 5-1 win at Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Highland League reports - Five-star Buckie Thistle crush Brora Rangers; Banks o' Dee, Huntly,…
The Breedon Highland League season could run beyond April 20.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie loaned to Buckie Thistle

Conversation