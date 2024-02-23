Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Banks o’ Dee ready for crunch clash with Brora Rangers

Banks o’ Dee’s Lachie MacLeod is relishing trying to sustain a challenge for the Breedon Highland League title.

The Aberdeen outfit – who face Brora Rangers at Spain Park this afternoon – are second in the table, a point behind leaders Brechin City having played a game more.

This is the first of two meetings with the Cattachs in Dee’s final 11 games, which also include visits to Brechin, Buckie, Fraserburgh and Formartine.

Striker MacLeod knows the run-in will be challenging, but has the belief Banks o’ Dee can compete for title glory.

The 25-year-old said: “We’re getting towards crunch-time, and every game is a big game, but it’s started to ramp up in the last few weeks.

“I think we can challenge. If you look at our record so far, we’ve only lost one game – which was to Brechin.

“Against the other teams around us we’ve performed pretty well. We’ve beaten Buckie, Fraserburgh and Formartine in the league and this is our first game against Brora this season.

“We go into every game confident.

“We’ve maybe just let our level slip against some of the teams further down the table.

“But against the teams around us in the league, we’ve done well – we’d like to take that consistency into the rest of the season.

“As long as I’ve been at the club, the expectation has been to win. The first part of my time was in the Juniors and it was about trying to win as many competitions as we can.

“I think that’s continued since coming into the Highland League.”

Cattachs have point to prove

Meanwhile, Brora player-manager Ally MacDonald has called on his charges to prove themselves again.

The Cattachs edged past Lossiemouth (3-2) in midweek to return to winning ways following defeat to Buckie and a draw with Turriff.

Brora are 17 points off the Highland League summit, but do have four games in hand.

However, MacDonald is in no doubt they need to be better, and added: “We’ve got quality boys in there. On our day, we think we should be competing at the top end.

“We still think we are, albeit there’s a lot to be done and a lot of things to go our way for that to happen.

“Going into Banks o’ Dee, these are the games we should be competing in and looking to get results in.

“We have talked about a top four in the league, but it’s probably a top six now, and they are definitely in that.

“Anyone can beat anyone on their day and it’s another good challenge for us. It’s games we need prove ourselves in a wee bit again.

“I think we have let ourselves down recently in these sorts of games, but I trust the players that we’ve got the confidence to go and do that.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Brechin look to return to winning ways when Wick Academy visit Glebe Park. The Scorries are without Sean Campbell, Alan Hughes, Brandon Sinclair and James Mackay, but Owen Rendall is available again.

Huntly are expected to hand Aberdeen defender Blair McKenzie his debut when the Black and Golds host Strathspey Thistle.

The 18-year-old, who spent the first half of the campaign at Elgin City, has joined Huntly on loan for the rest of the season.

Good luck to Blair McKenzie who has joined Huntly on loan for the remainder of the season! https://t.co/CqlbABki4u pic.twitter.com/OjIJiKjuud — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 23, 2024

Andy Hunter, Michael Clark, Lewis Crosbie, Joe Gauld, Ross Still, Alex Thoirs, Cameron Heslop and Isaac Evans miss out for Huntly.

Formartine United host Lossiemouth at North Lodge Park, but do so without Rhys Thomas and Daniel Park. Ross Elliott and Baylee Campbell are still missing for the Coasters.

Keith tackle Rothes at Kynoch Park. Joey Wilson, Kieran Yeats and Liam Duncan are absent for the Maroons, while the Speysiders are denied the services of Michael Finnis, Ben Williamson, Greg Morrison, Allen Mackenzie and Kyle Whyte.

Greg Mitchell is Inverurie Locos’ only absentee as Forres Mechanics visit Harlaw Park. Craig Mackenzie, Jack Walker, Calum Frame and Owen MacDonald return for the Can-Cans, but Lee Fraser is out.

Turriff United welcome back Jack McKenzie, but are missing Callan Gray, for the visit of neighbours Deveronvale to the Haughs.

Fraserburgh aim to be ruthless v Nairn

Paul Young insists Fraserburgh have to sharpen up in both boxes and wants to start when Nairn County visit Bellslea today.

The Broch were beaten 1-0 by Buckie Thistle in midweek and were left frustrated at a failure to take their chances.

Although the Buchan side have conceded their title challenge is over, they are in the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Midfielder Young is keen for Fraserburgh to rediscover their ruthless streak.

The 31-year-old said: “We’ve got a lot to play for with the two cups.

“In the league there are a lot of tough games coming up against team around us. Hopefully come the end of the season we could get into the top four, but we’ll see how it goes.

“Mark Cowie and James Duthie have been on at us all season about both boxes and that’s where we’ve let ourselves down a bit.

“We’ve given away some cheap goals and we haven’t been taking as many chances as we would like to.”

Nairn were thrashed 5-1 by Formartine United in midweek. Boss Steven Mackay hopes the return of Ross Tokely from a hip problem can shore up the Wee County defence in this battle of fifth v sixth.

Mackay added: “We have to pick ourselves up and do a lot better.

“Ross Tokely will be back, he was a huge loss to us on Wednesday.

“Hopefully he’ll make a difference, but at the same time, we can’t rely on a 44-year-old to get us through these games.

“I was hoping other players would step up to the mark and they didn’t.

“It’ll be interesting to see how we get on against Fraserburgh.

“I’ll be looking for a significant improvement across the board.”

Clach planning for the future

Conor Gethins already has an eye on next season – but hopes Clachnacuddin can rise to the challenge of taming Buckie Thistle.

The Lilywhites boss is already working to try to ensure they improve on their current position of 17th in the Breedon Highland League next term.

But today Clach try to upset the Jags – who have beaten Brora Rangers, Brechin City and Fraserburgh in their last three outings.

An early morning pitch inspection will be held to determine if Victoria Park is playable following recent drainage issues. If it fails the inspection, the fixture will switch to Lossiemouth’s Grant Park.

Gethins said: “Buckie have been flying with the results they’ve had. We know how they play, but it’s a case of whether we can stop them.

“This season we’re trying to see it through and ensure we’re safe. If we do that, I think next season you’ll see a different Clach team.

“We want to bring in players who will add to us and give us experience and grit.

“It’s tough trying to get players in. There’s a lot of competition with other clubs, but we do have bodies in mind.

“I’m not in a position to disclose anything at the moment, but hopefully in due course things will happen.”

Meanwhile, Buckie stalwart Hamish Munro is determined to ensure they avoid a slip-up in pursuit of the title.

The 38-year-old defender added: “The last three games have been immense. Three points is three points, but some wins do feel bigger when you get weeks like we’ve had.

“We struggled against Clach in the first game of the season and we were fortunate to win 3-2.

“We know it’s going to be tough and it would be good if we can keep the momentum going.

“With this team, there’s a bite about them and you feel we’ll dig something out.”