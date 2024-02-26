Bruce Milne on the decision to reverse his Rothes retirement

Bruce Milne says he wouldn’t see Rothes stuck after reversing his decision to retire after just two months.

The defender – who skippered the Speysiders to GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup success – hung up his boots in December.

But with the Mackessack Park outfit short of options due to injury, Milne has agreed to return to action for the rest of the season.

Rothes were without Michael Finnis, Ben Williamson, Fraser Robertson, Greg Morrison, Alan Pollock, Allen Mackenzie and Liam McDade for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Keith at Kynoch Park. Meanwhile, Aidan Wilson has left to join Inverurie Locos.

Milne, 35, said: “I said when I stopped that I wouldn’t see the club struggling if they were short of bodies.

“So when I got the call I jumped at the chance to come back and help.

Team sheet for our game today away to @KeithFC

A 1st senior team start for Rothes lad Owen Alexander and a 2nd senior start in a row for another local Matthew McConachie. Callum Cruickshank starts his 3rd game in a row

A familiar face for both sides makes a return at number 4 👀 pic.twitter.com/cOrRl8RSLw — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) February 24, 2024

“Rothes as a club have been really good to me so I’d never see the club stuck.

“I’ve not got any plans at the moment to keep going beyond the end of the season.

“I’m just helping out until the end of the season and then I’ll sneak off into hibernation again.

“We’ve got quite a few players missing including Michael Finnis and Ben Williamson at centre-back who have suffered injuries.

“We also lost Callum Haspell to Queen’s Park, so the chairman Iain Paul asked me if I’d be interested in helping out for the rest of the season.

“I spoke to the manager Richard Hastings last week and went along to training and then I was back in on Saturday.”

Speysiders can rebuild

Looking back at the weekend, Milne felt defeat to Keith was a touch harsh on Rothes.

But the former Forres Mechanics, Clachnacuddin and Maroons player believes there is a bright future ahead for the Speysiders under new boss Richard Hastings.

Milne added: “It was good to be back on Saturday and good to play at Keith again, given that I spent a few years there as well.

“The result wasn’t what we were looking for.

“We had a lot of young lads in the team and I felt we did OK. Defeat was maybe a bit harsh on us overall I felt.

“It’s quite tough just now with the players we’ve got missing and Aidan Wilson joining Inverurie Locos.

“But I’d still say there’s a really good squad there, and if one or two players come in, the chance is there to kick on again.”