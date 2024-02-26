Bruce Milne on the decision to reverse his Rothes retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bruce Milne on the decision to reverse his Rothes retirement

The defender has returned to the Mackessack Park fold after hanging up his boots in December.

By Callum Law
Bruce Milne is back playing for Rothes.
Bruce Milne is back playing for Rothes.

Bruce Milne says he wouldn’t see Rothes stuck after reversing his decision to retire after just two months.

The defender – who skippered the Speysiders to GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup success – hung up his boots in December.

But with the Mackessack Park outfit short of options due to injury, Milne has agreed to return to action for the rest of the season.

Rothes were without Michael Finnis, Ben Williamson, Fraser Robertson, Greg Morrison, Alan Pollock, Allen Mackenzie and Liam McDade for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Keith at Kynoch Park. Meanwhile, Aidan Wilson has left to join Inverurie Locos.

Milne, 35, said: “I said when I stopped that I wouldn’t see the club struggling if they were short of bodies.

“So when I got the call I jumped at the chance to come back and help.

“Rothes as a club have been really good to me so I’d never see the club stuck.

“I’ve not got any plans at the moment to keep going beyond the end of the season.

“I’m just helping out until the end of the season and then I’ll sneak off into hibernation again.

“We’ve got quite a few players missing including Michael Finnis and Ben Williamson at centre-back who have suffered injuries.

“We also lost Callum Haspell to Queen’s Park, so the chairman Iain Paul asked me if I’d be interested in helping out for the rest of the season.

“I spoke to the manager Richard Hastings last week and went along to training and then I was back in on Saturday.”

Speysiders can rebuild

Looking back at the weekend, Milne felt defeat to Keith was a touch harsh on Rothes.

But the former Forres Mechanics, Clachnacuddin and Maroons player believes there is a bright future ahead for the Speysiders under new boss Richard Hastings.

Milne added: “It was good to be back on Saturday and good to play at Keith again, given that I spent a few years there as well.

“The result wasn’t what we were looking for.

“We had a lot of young lads in the team and I felt we did OK. Defeat was maybe a bit harsh on us overall I felt.

“It’s quite tough just now with the players we’ve got missing and Aidan Wilson joining Inverurie Locos.

“But I’d still say there’s a really good squad there, and if one or two players come in, the chance is there to kick on again.”

