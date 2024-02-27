Highland League preview: Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee set for top-of-the-table showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League preview: Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee set for top-of-the-table showdown

We preview the meeting of the Highland League's top two at Glebe Park.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee's Ethan Cairns is looking forward to facing Brechin City. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Banks o' Dee's Ethan Cairns is looking forward to facing Brechin City. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

Banks o’ Dee’s Ethan Cairns is relishing being involved in the Breedon Highland League title race and reckons the pressure is similar to what he hopes to experience with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The striker, who is on loan to Dee from Caley Thistle, is set to be involved tonight when the Aberdeen outfit tackle Brechin City at Glebe Park in a top-of-the-table clash.

Dee are three points behind the Hedgemen, having played a game more.

Cairns is keen to bolster their hopes of glory by getting a positive result this evening – while also trying to impress his parent club.

The 19-year-old, who has already scored for Inverness’ first team, said: “It adds a whole lot more pressure when it feels like you need to win every game when you’re going for titles.

“It’s good to be part of it.

“The pressure is similar at Caley Thistle. Training with the first team, I see how much pressure there is to be successful, because Inverness is a big club.

Ethan Cairns celebrates scoring for parent club Caley Thistle.

“Coming to Banks o’ Dee, it feels the same really.

“This is a huge game. We know how sharp Brechin are, they’re a clinical, strong team.

“We’ve got what it takes to counter that, but we know it’ll be very difficult.

“Every game feels like it’s must-win, regardless of who you are playing.

“On Saturday, the draw between ourselves and Brora (2-2) didn’t really help either of us.

“But there could be a lot of twists and turns to come.

“With the fixture backlog, players will be tired and I think it’ll come down to squad depth and rotation.

“We’re fortunate we’ve got a good squad for that sort of thing.”

Brechin hitman still has role to play

Meanwhile, Brechin boss Gavin Price insists Grady McGrath has a vital role to play in the run-in.

The striker has netted 29 goals this season, however, he hasn’t started the Hedgemen’s last six games.

Price said: “The strikers that have been playing have been playing well and are in good form.

“Ewan Loudon has been scoring goals and his all-round game has been a real positive for us.

“Every player in the squad is important, it’s a squad game – and Grady will still play a major role between now and the end of the season.

Brechin City manager Gavin Price has been preparing his side to face Banks o’ Dee.

“Grady has got qualities I really admire, and he’s got a massive role to play between now and the end of the season.

“Like everyone else in the squad, he’s got to be ready to contribute, and I’m sure he’ll make a positive impact.”

Price is keen for Brechin to strengthen their position at the top of the Highland League table with a victory this evening.

But regardless of the outcome, he is of the opinion there’s a long way to go in the title race.

Price added: “You only get three points for winning it – it’s not going to determine who wins the league or who doesn’t win the league.

“We want to put ourselves in a better position, and if we win the game, we’ll do that.

“We can only determine what we do. You can’t rely on other teams slipping up.

“We’ve got to concentrate on every game, and if we can pick up maximum points from a game like this, it strengthens our position.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o’ Dee v Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh v Nairn County

More from Highland League

Banks o' Dee's Ethan Cairns is looking forward to facing Brechin City. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Bruce Milne on the decision to reverse his Rothes retirement
Banks o' Dee's Ethan Cairns is looking forward to facing Brechin City. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Brora Rangers and…
Banks o' Dee's Ethan Cairns is looking forward to facing Brechin City. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Highland League: All the reaction as Buckie Thistle and Formartine United lose ground on…
Banks o' Dee's Ethan Cairns is looking forward to facing Brechin City. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Banks o' Dee and Brora Rangers content with point in bid to stay in…
Banks o' Dee's Ethan Cairns is looking forward to facing Brechin City. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Highland League results: Banks o' Dee and Brora Rangers draw
Banks o' Dee's Ethan Cairns is looking forward to facing Brechin City. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Inverurie Locos sign striker Aidan Wilson from Rothes
Banks o' Dee's Ethan Cairns is looking forward to facing Brechin City. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Banks o' Dee ready for crunch clash with…
Banks o' Dee's Ethan Cairns is looking forward to facing Brechin City. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Highland League forward Scott Davidson on Australia move and chance to play with…
Banks o' Dee's Ethan Cairns is looking forward to facing Brechin City. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of title-chasing Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh
Banks o' Dee's Ethan Cairns is looking forward to facing Brechin City. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
EXCLUSIVE: Richard Davidson reveals his sadness at Deveronvale exit

Conversation