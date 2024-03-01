Highland League: Banks o’ Dee go top after thrilling comeback against Turriff United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Banks o’ Dee go top after thrilling comeback against Turriff United

The Aberdeen side came from 2-0 down to beat Turra at Spain Park.

By Callum Law
Garry Wood, left, celebrates scoring for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Garry Wood, left, celebrates scoring for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Jasperimage.

Co-manager Paul Lawson hailed Banks o’ Dee for mounting a stirring comeback against Turriff United to go to the top of the Breedon Highland League.

The Aberdeen outfit trailed 2-0 at Spain Park, but rallied to win 3-2 and move above Brechin City on goal difference at the summit of the division, having played two games more.

Lawson said: “We kept creating chances and you think it’s maybe not going to be our night.

“We were looking for a bit more composure in front of goal. I felt even with 10 minutes left if we could score we’d go onto win and that proved to be the case.

“The carrot before the game started was to go top. We’re aware of what’s going on around us, we just have to keep doing our job of winning games and see what happens.”

Pre-match there was a minute’s applause for Andy Walker who died this week. He was the last surviving member of Dee’s 1957 Scottish Junior Cup winning team and scored the only goal in the final against Kilsyth Rangers at Hampden.

Enthralling encounter

In the opening minute Turra goalkeeper David Dey made good stops to thwart Hamish MacLeod and Darryn Kelly.

United broke the deadlock on 26 minutes when Max Foster headed home Reece McKeown’s free-kick from the left.

Three minutes later the visitors made it 2-0. McKeown’s delivery from the right was dummied by John Allan and Ewan Clark finished tidily from eight yards.

Dee pulled a goal back on 38 minutes. A ball in behind released Lachie MacLeod, who rounded the advancing Dey and found the unguarded net.

Lachie MacLeod, right, scores for Banks o’ Dee against Turriff United.

After that the hosts cranked up the pressure. Dey saved from Chris Antoniazzi, Mark Gilmour, Lachie MacLeod and Ethan Cairns, with Cairns also cracking a superb shot from 30 yards against the crossbar.

Early in the second period Gilmour twice went close and Cairns had a shot from 12 yards blocked on the line by Dylan Stuart.

When it seemed like Turriff had weathered the storm Dee equalised on 79 minutes. Murray Cormack’s pass back to Dey was short and sub Garry Wood seized upon the mistake to score.

The winner arrived in the 87th minute when Gilmour’s 25-yard free-kick was deflected off the United wall into the net off the left post.

Disappointment for visitors

Turriff boss Warren Cummings said: “We’re disappointed to lose after being up 2-0.

“When we went 2-0 up our decision-making on when to play and when not to play wasn’t as good and we invited a bit of pressure.

“At 2-1 I felt the game was petering out and we’d weathered the storm. But if we’re analysing what we can do better, if we’d been better with the ball in the second half we would have taken the sting out of the game even more.”

Ewan Clark, right, scores for Turriff against Banks o’ Dee.

Some good news for Turriff is that Cormack and Liam Strachan have penned contract extensions until the summer of 2026.

Cummings added: “We’re delighted to get Murray and Liam to extend their contracts, they’re both big players for us.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights of Brechin City v Banks o’ Dee title race duel

More from Highland League

Garry Wood, left, celebrates scoring for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Brora Rangers face Fraserburgh in cup final dress…
Garry Wood, left, celebrates scoring for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League: Turriff United look to rise to Banks o' Dee test
Garry Wood, left, celebrates scoring for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
All the EE Aberdeenshire Cup and Highland League reports as Mark Souter's stunner helps…
Garry Wood, left, celebrates scoring for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of Brechin City v Banks o' Dee…
Garry Wood, left, celebrates scoring for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League: Top of the table stalemate between Brechin City and Banks o' Dee…
Garry Wood, left, celebrates scoring for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
EVERY Highland League and EE Aberdeenshire Cup game previewed as Lossiemouth boss Frank McGettrick…
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack, who's preparing for the Scottish Cup
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack to leave at end of the season ahead of…
Garry Wood, left, celebrates scoring for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League preview: Brechin City and Banks o' Dee set for top-of-the-table showdown
Garry Wood, left, celebrates scoring for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Bruce Milne on the decision to reverse his Rothes retirement
Garry Wood, left, celebrates scoring for Banks o' Dee against Turriff United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Brora Rangers and…