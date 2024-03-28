Highland League title-chasers Buckie Thistle remind fans of ‘upholding proper conduct’ after ‘unacceptable behaviour’ at recent matches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League title-chasers Buckie Thistle remind fans of ‘upholding proper conduct’ after ‘unacceptable behaviour’ at recent matches

The Jags claim recent incidents include the throwing of coins and the use of pyrotechnics.

By Sophie Goodwin
Highland League side Buckie Thistle's home ground Victoria Park.
Buckie Thistle's Victoria Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Buckie Thistle have reminded fans about the importance of “upholding proper conduct” after recent incidents at Victoria Park.

The Breedon Highland League side, who beat title rivals 2-1 at home on Wednesday night, says there has been “unacceptable behaviour” at recent matches – such as the throwing of coins and the use of pyrotechnics.

In a statement posted online on behalf of the Buckie board of directors, the club told fans such misconduct could be punished by bans and legal action.

It said: “Following yesterday evenings match against Brechin City FC we want to take a moment to remind all our dedicated supporters, young and old, about the importance of upholding proper conduct during football matches.

“Buckie Thistle FC has always prided itself on fostering a positive and safe environment for fans of all ages to enjoy the beautiful game.

“However, recent incidents involving the throwing of coins and the use of pyrotechnics have raised concerns.

Buckie Thistle celebrating scoring the winner against Brechin City in a Highland League match at Victoria Park.
Buckie Thistle celebrating scoring the winner against Brechin City. Image JasperImage.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that such actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“Not only do these behaviours jeopardize the safety of fellow fans and players, but they also tarnish the reputation of our beloved club.

“Any individual found engaging in such misconduct will face immediate consequences, including potential banning from future matches and legal action.

“We urge all supporters to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and to cheer on our team with enthusiasm, respect, and fair play.

“Let’s continue to show the true spirit of Buckie Thistle FC both on and off the pitch. Together, we can create memorable matchday experiences for everyone involved.

“Thank you for your cooperation and unwavering support.”

Graeme Stewart’s side continue their Highland League title bid with a trip to Deveronvale on Saturday, before hosting basement side Strathspey Thistle at home on Wednesday night.

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Brechin City

More from Highland League

Featured image for Highland League Weekly Extra on March 28 2024, Buckie Thistle v Brechin City is the featured game. Graphic created by DCT Design Desk.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Brechin City
27 March 2024. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Max Barry celebrates his goal CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Highland League: Buckie Thistle beat Brechin City to tighten up the title race
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Dale Gillespie, right, of Brora Rangers. Collage created on March 26 2024 ahead of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup between the sides.
Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh's milestone men more interested in medals ahead of Highland League…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart, left, and Brechin City's Danny Handling, right. Collage created on March 26 2024 ahead of Buckie Thistle v Brechin City in the Breedon Highland League.
Highland League: Buckie Thistle and Brechin City set for crucial clash in title race
Scott Taylor is now with Buckie Thistle and is aiming to be top goal scorer and win a third league medal with 3 teams. Pic by Michael Traill 7/8/03
Reunion arranged for ex-Highland League players
New Deveronvale chairman Aaron Lorimer. Pictured submitted my Aaron Lorimer on March 25 2024.
New chairman Aaron Lorimer outlines his vision for Deveronvale
Feature image for Highland League Weekly on March 25 2024. Main game is Brechin City v Turriff United and second game is Formartine United v Banks o' Dee. Brechin Turriff pictures were by Kenny Elrick and DCT Design Desk created the graphic.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Brechin City v Turriff United and Formartine…
Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Highland League: Reaction from EVERY game as Banks o' Dee defeat Formartine and Buckie…
CR0047447, Callum Law, Brechin. Highland League - Brechin City v Turriff United. Picture of Danny Handling scoring a pen to make it 4-1. Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gavin Price not getting carried away despite Brechin City being in strong position in…
CR0047447, Callum Law, Brechin. Highland League - Brechin City v Turriff United. Turriff's Liam Strachan, right, tackles Ewan Loudon of Brechin. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 23/03/24
Highland League results: Leaders Brechin City put five past Turriff United

Conversation