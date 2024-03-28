Highland League title-chasers Buckie Thistle remind fans of ‘upholding proper conduct’ after ‘unacceptable behaviour’ at recent matches

Buckie Thistle have reminded fans about the importance of “upholding proper conduct” after recent incidents at Victoria Park.

The Breedon Highland League side, who beat title rivals 2-1 at home on Wednesday night, says there has been “unacceptable behaviour” at recent matches – such as the throwing of coins and the use of pyrotechnics.

In a statement posted online on behalf of the Buckie board of directors, the club told fans such misconduct could be punished by bans and legal action.

It said: “Following yesterday evenings match against Brechin City FC we want to take a moment to remind all our dedicated supporters, young and old, about the importance of upholding proper conduct during football matches.

“Buckie Thistle FC has always prided itself on fostering a positive and safe environment for fans of all ages to enjoy the beautiful game.

“However, recent incidents involving the throwing of coins and the use of pyrotechnics have raised concerns.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that such actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“Not only do these behaviours jeopardize the safety of fellow fans and players, but they also tarnish the reputation of our beloved club.

“Any individual found engaging in such misconduct will face immediate consequences, including potential banning from future matches and legal action.

“We urge all supporters to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and to cheer on our team with enthusiasm, respect, and fair play.

“Let’s continue to show the true spirit of Buckie Thistle FC both on and off the pitch. Together, we can create memorable matchday experiences for everyone involved.

“Thank you for your cooperation and unwavering support.”

Graeme Stewart’s side continue their Highland League title bid with a trip to Deveronvale on Saturday, before hosting basement side Strathspey Thistle at home on Wednesday night.