Mark Cowie admits Fraserburgh may have title chance after beating Brechin

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie admits they could be back in the title hunt after a thrilling victory in the top-of-the-table clash with Brechin City.

The Broch triumphed 4-2 against the Hedgemen at Bellslea in an enthralling encounter which was played in strong winds.

Fraserburgh are now three points behind City at the top of the Breedon Highland League table, with both clubs having three fixtures left.

The Buchan club – who are seven goals behind on goal difference – face Strathspey Thistle away, Brora Rangers at home and Strathspey at home. Brechin travel to Keith and Brora, either side of a home fixture with Forres Mechanics.

Buckie Thistle are nine points behind off the top, but have three games in hand.

When asked if his side could win the league, Cowie said: “It will be difficult. If we get a bit of luck maybe, but we’ll just take it one game at a time.

“It (beating Brechin) mixes it up a bit. Does it drag us back in? Maybe – I wouldn’t say yes, but I also wouldn’t say no either.

“We’ll look after ourselves, we want to finish the season strongly.”

‘They were immense’

Reflecting on the win, Cowie added: “It was exciting for 95 minutes. It was a bit of a farce at times with the weather.

“You have a gameplan, but when you get here and see the weather it’s difficult.

“The sponsors got the man of the match bang on – Kieran Simpson was immense. He won everything, defended for his life, cleared things and dominated.

“We’re delighted. I asked the guys to dig deep and come up with a performance. They did that and they’ve shaken things up a bit.

“They were immense and over the piece I think we merited the win.

“Hopefully we can finish the season strongly because it will make for an exciting few weeks.”

With the wind at their backs in the first period, Fraserburgh looked to take advantage and broke the deadlock on 10 minutes.

Paul Young’s header from Lenny Wilson’s goal-kick found Ryan Sargent inside the box and he produced a tidy low finish past Wilson.

Within two minutes, Brechin were level. Ewan Loudon teed up Fraser MacLeod at the edge of the area with his strike deflecting off Ross Aitken into the top right corner.

Broch on top

That didn’t upset the Broch and they kept pressing.

Aitken whistled a shot just over from 35 yards and Wilson clawed away two net-bound Scott Barbour corners.

Another Barbour corner was headed off the line before Wilson tipped Greg Buchan’s blast on the rebound over.

In the 27th minute, Sargent got in behind and forced another save from Wilson, who also repelled Buchan’s follow-up at close quarters.

Shortly after, Aidan Sopel’s 20-yarder was held by Wilson, but Fraserburgh’s second arrived in the 33rd minute.

Sopel went down having been sandwiched by City defenders Lewis Martin – who appeared to play the ball – and Euan Spark.

Referee Lewis Brown pointed to the spot, to the disgust of the Hedgemen, and Kieran Simpson finished down the middle.

Buchan flashed another effort narrowly over from 16 yards before the Broch struck again on 43 minutes.

Bryan Hay’s back-post header from a Buchan corner was blocked on the line, but Jamie Beagrie reacted quickly to force the rebound into the net from six yards.

City try to respond

In the second period, Brechin looked to respond with conditions now in their favour, and they pulled a goal back in the 56th minute.

Martin’s low cross from the right picked out Danny Handling, who found the bottom left corner from 12 yards.

Shortly after, Martin’s long throw broke for Matthew Wright at the back post, but he couldn’t hit the target.

In the 71st minute, Fraserburgh restored their two-goal lead when Patrick tripped Willie West inside the box. Simpson – who was a colossus at centre-half – again converted from the spot.

Brechin could have set up a grandstand finish when they were awarded a penalty of their own in the 81st minute.

MacLeod was felled by West, but Joe Barbour made a superb save down to his left to deny Handling.

Price’s frustration

Brechin boss Gavin Price said: “I think key moments in the game have gone against us.

“I don’t like blaming or talking about officiating, but it was horrendous.

“In the first five minutes, he set the tone with the tackle on the touchline (Paul Young on Kevin McHattie).

“From my point of view, for the player not even to be talked to set the tone.

“I’ve seen elbows in the first half, but if they get away with that they’re going to do it.

“The penalty in the first half was a disgrace as far as I’m concerned.

“We’ve been up against that quite a lot in key games this season. There have been key decisions that have gone against us.

“It’s a massive moment in the league season and for me he was desperate to give it.

“I’ll look back at the footage and if I’m wrong I’ll apologise – but I don’t think I am.

“Second half we got the goal back fairly early and it was game on, but we didn’t put them under enough pressure.

“Matthew Wright missed a great chance not long after the goal and I felt at that point the momentum was firmly in our favour.

“Then we shot ourselves in the foot. The second one was a penalty – it’s lazy and shouldn’t happen.

“The saving grace is we’re not out of it yet. We’ve got three games to play and if we can win them – which we’re more than capable of doing – then we’ve got the chance of still winning the league.”