Caley Thistle sign Norwich City midfielder Reece McAlear on season-long loan

Caley Thistle have signed Norwich City midfielder Reece McAlear on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old came through the youth ranks at Motherwell before winning a move to Carrow Road for an undisclosed fee in 2019.

The Glasgow-born central midfielder made his senior debut for the Canaries last season, as a substitute in an English Championship game against Coventry City in November.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce the signing of highly rated midfielder Reece McAlear on a season long loan from Norwich City, subject to international clearance.

With that being his sole outing for the newly-promoted Premier League side, McAlear will now look to bolster his game time with Caley Jags in the Scottish Championship.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds said: “I am absolutely delighted to get the deal done to bring Reece to the club.

“Reece is an athletic midfielder with a great range of passing and we’re delighted to add competition to our midfield.

“Norwich paid a high fee for him to take him from Motherwell so he is well thought of at Norwich City.”

McAlear becomes Dodds’ fourth signing of the summer following the captures of Tom Walsh, Billy Mckay and Manny Duku, while Caley Jags are also believed to be closing in on a deal to sign former Ross County winger Michael Gardyne.